Very firm trade for cattle at Markethill, beef bred cows selling to £2165

Beef bred cows to £258 for 840k at £2165 from a Lislea farmer followed by £256 for 680k at £1745 from a Banbridge farmer.

Main demand for good quality cows from £210 to £241 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £170 to 3196 for 780k at £1535 from a Dromara producer followed by £191 for 660k at £1275 from a Donacloney producer.

Livestock Markets

Second quality Friesians from £140 to £160 and the poorest types from £110 to £130 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Lislea farmer 840k £2165 £258.00; Banbridge farmer 682k £1745 £256.00; Cullyhanna farmer 782k £1885 £241.00; Cullyhanna farmer 700k £1685 £241.00; Lislea farmer 774k £1855 £240.00; Cullyhanna farmer 770k £1825 £237.00; Cullyhanna farmer 800k £1895 £237.00; Armagh farmer 712k £1625 £228.00; Gilford farmer 712k £1615 £227.00; Lislea farmer758k £1675 £221.00 and Loughgall farmer 854k £1825 £214.

Friesian cull cows

Dromara farmer 784k £1535 £196.00; Donacloney farmer 668k £1275 £191.00; Donaghcloney farmer 674k £1255 £186.00; Donaghcloney farmer 764k £1415 £185.00; Donaghcloney farmer 580k £1065 £184.00; Donaghcloney farmer 684k £1245 £182.00; Donaghcloney farmer 656k £1175 £179.00 and Rathfriland farmer 738k £1255 £170.

Calves

The 120 calves sold in a very strong trade.

Good quality bulls from £300 to £450 for a five week old Charolais.

Heifer calves to £410 for a shorthorn followed by £400 for a Simmental.

All good quality heifers from £240 to £380 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £450; Charolais £390; Hereford £390; Speckled Park £360; Hereford £350; Belgian Blue £350; Aberdeen Angus £330; Aberdeen Angus £330 and Belgian Blue £320.

Heifer calves