Very firm trade for cull cows at Markethill

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £160 to £187 per 100 kilos for 760k at £1425 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £185 per 100 kilos for 718k at £1325 from a Banbridge farmer. Top price £1585 was paid for 700k Saler from a Dromara producer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £152 for 778k at £1185 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £150 for 966k at £1445 from a Mountnorris producer. All fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £148. Second quality from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos.