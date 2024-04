Very firm trade for sheep maintained at Markethill Mart, heavy springs selling to £195

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Good quality light spring lambs sold steadily from 740 – 781p/k for 22.8k at £178 for a Kilkeel farmer, followed by 781p/k for 20.5k at £160 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy springs sold to £195 each with several pens from £185 to £194.

Top rate for heavy springs was 767p/k for 24k at £184 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 765p/k for 25.5k at £195 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

350 hoggets maintained a firm demand.

Good quality midweight hoggets sold from 670 -733p/k for 20.2k at £148 from a Scarva farmer.

Heavy hoggets sold up to £199 with several pens from £180 - £194 each.

All good quality pens sold from 660-758p/k for 24k at £182 from a Poyntzpass farmer.

Ewes plus doubles sold to £370 with others at £360, £350 and £325.

Good quality singles sold to £275 with others at £255, £240 and £230.

Heavy hoggets

Tandragee producer 26k £199 765p/k: Poyntzpass producer 24k £182 758p/k: Forkhill producer 24k £169 704p/k: Middletown producer 26.8k £188 701p/k: Newry producer 26k £182 700p/k: Newry producer 24.1k £168.50 699p/k: Glenavy producer 27k £188 696p/k and Armagh producer 25k £174 696p/k:

Midweight hoggets

Scarva producer 20.2k £148 733p/k: Portadown producer 23.5k £165 702p/k: Tandragee producer 21.3k £149.50 702p/k: 22.6k £157.50 697p/k: Poyntzpass producer 23.5k £163.50 696p/k: Armagh producer 23.4k £160.50 686p/k and Kilkeel producer 21k £144 686p/k.

Light spring lambs

Kikeel producer 22.8k £178 781p/k: Armagh producer 20.5k £160 781p/k: Portadown producer 22.4k £173.50 775p/k: 22k £170 773p/k: Belleeks producer 22.2k £170 766p/k: Armagh producer 23k £175 761p/k: Newry producer 21.7k £165 760p/k: Armagh producer 21.7k £165 760p/k: Dungannon producer 22k £167 759p/k and Portadown producer 21k £159 757p/k.

Heavy spring lambs