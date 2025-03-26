Very strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart
This week cows and calves sold to £2600 and £2400.
Store bullocks sold to £1940 for a 510kg Charolais (£380).
Store heifers sold to £1890 for a 470kg Charolais (£402) and £1690 for a 450kg Limousin (£376).
Weanling males sold to £1510 for a 310kg Limousin (£487) with a 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£493) and a 250kg Limousin to £1110 (£444).
Stronger males sold to £1540 for a 425kg Charolais (£362).
Weanling heifers sold to £1570 for a 390kg Charolais (£403).
Lightweight heifers sold to £1290 for a 220kg Limousin (£586) with a 210kg Limousin to £1010 (£481) a 255kg Charolais sold to £1100 (£431) and a 230kg Charolais sold to £1040 (£452).
Leading prices
Suckler cows and calves
Newtownbutler producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull calf to £2600 and a Charolais cow with heifer calf to £2400. Belleek producer Aberdeen Angus cow with Charolais heifer calf to £1480.
Store and weanling males
Newtownbutler producer 510kg Charolais top £1940 (£380) and 425kg Charolais to £1540 (£362) Rosslea producer 435kg Charolais to £1600 (£368) and 275kg Limousin to £900 (£327) Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £1510 (£487) 250kg Limousin to £1110 (£444) 270kg Limousin to £980 (£363) and 215kg Limousin to £800 (£372) Lisnaskea producer 395kg Charolais to £1460 (£370) 310kg Charolais to £1460 (£471) 355kg Charolais to £1120 (£315) and 310kg Charolais to £980 (£316) Florencecourt producer 440kg Simmental to £1460 (£332) 395kg Limousin to £1380 (£349) and 270kg Simmental to £900 (£333) Rosslea producer 415kg Simmental to £1450 (£351) Lisnaskea producer 370kg Limousin to £1410 (£381) Enniskillen producer 270kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£493) 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£413) 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£387) 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£421) and 245kg Aberdeen Angus to £990 (£400) Maguiresbridge producer 320kg Charolais to £1240 (£388) 330kg Limousin to 31140 (£345) 330kg Limousin to £1100 (£333) 300kg Limousin to £960 (£320) and 330kg Limousin to £940 (£336) Belleek producer 345kg Charolais to £1210 (£351) Derrylin producer 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £1180 (£358) and 275kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020 (£371) and Newtownbutler producer 255kg Limousin to £980 (£384) 235kg Simmental to £980 (£417) 260kg Belted Galloway to £870 (£335) 275kg Belted Galloway to £820 (£364) and 220kg Belted Galloway to £820 (£373).
Store and weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 470kg Charolais to £1890 (£402) Rosslea producer 450kg Limousin to £1690 (£376) 470kg Limousin to £1650 (£351) 390kg Charolais to £1570 (£403) and 415kg Limousin to £1500 (£361) Magheraveely producer 510kg Saler to £1640 (£322) Rosslea producer 420kg Charolais to £1580 (£376) 370kg Charolais to £1480 (£400) 370kg Charolais to £1180 (£319) and 350kg Charolais to £1140 (£326) Lisnaskea producer 370kg Limousin to £1410 (£381) Derrylin producer 345kg Limousin to £1400 (£406) 320kg Charolais to £1160 (£363) and 340kg Limousin to £1160 (£341) Florencecourt producer 220kg Limousin to £1290 (£586) 270kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1160 (£430) 260kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1050 (£404) 210kg Limousin to £1010 (£481) and 190kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £750 (£395) Rosslea producer 330kg Limousin to £1190 (£361) Belleek producer 255kg Charolais to £1100 (£431) 245kg Charolais to £920 (£376) and 310kg Charolais to £900 (£290) Florencecourt producer 230kg Charolais to £1040 (£452) and 250kg Charolais to £1020 (£408) Lisbellaw producer 300kg Belgian Blue to £960 (£320) 250kg Belgian Blue to £700 and 275kg Belgian Blue to £640. Newtownbutler producer 225kg Saler to £890 (£396) 260kg Belted Galloway to £870 (£335) 215kg Limousin to £860 (£400) 250kg Saler to £810 (£324) 220kg Saler to £790 (£359) and 195kg Saler to £770 (£395) Derrylin producer 240kg Saler to £860 (£358) 240kg Saler to £760 ((£317) 190kg Aberdeen Angus to £640 (£337) 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 (£300) and 205kg Aberdeen Angus to £600 (£293) and Lisnaskea producer 325kg Shorthorn to £800 and 315kg Shorthorn to £700.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.
