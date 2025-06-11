Very strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling males selling to £1300
This week weanling males sold to £1300 for a 280kg Charolais (£464) with a 220kg Charolais selling to £1140 (£518).
Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 245kg Charolais (£452) with a 265kg Belgian Blue to £900 (£339).
Sample prices
Weanling males
Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £1300 (£464) 285kg Charolais to £1280 (£449) 220kg Charolais to £1140 (£518) and 210kg Charolais to £820 (£390).
Weanling heifers
Lisnaskea producer 245kg Charolais to £1120 (£452) 365kg Belgian Blue to £1000 (£273) 265kg Charolais to £900 (£339) 270kg Belgian Blue to £890 (£329) and 240kg Belgian Blue to £750 (£312).
More stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.
