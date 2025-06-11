Very strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling males selling to £1300

A very strong demand for a small entry of weanlings on Tuesday 10th June at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales with prices holding firm for all sorts.

This week weanling males sold to £1300 for a 280kg Charolais (£464) with a 220kg Charolais selling to £1140 (£518).

Weanling heifers sold to £1120 for a 245kg Charolais (£452) with a 265kg Belgian Blue to £900 (£339).

Sample prices

Weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £1300 (£464) 285kg Charolais to £1280 (£449) 220kg Charolais to £1140 (£518) and 210kg Charolais to £820 (£390).

Weanling heifers

Lisnaskea producer 245kg Charolais to £1120 (£452) 365kg Belgian Blue to £1000 (£273) 265kg Charolais to £900 (£339) 270kg Belgian Blue to £890 (£329) and 240kg Belgian Blue to £750 (£312).

More stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.

