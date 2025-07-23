Very strong demand for cattle at Markethill Mart, calved heifer sells for £3320

An entry of 38 dairy stock in Markethill at the monthly dairy sale on Tuesday 22nd July sold in a very strong demand to a top of £3320 for calved heifer for an Aghalee farmer.

The same owner sold calved heifers at £3280, £3250, £3000 and £2800.

A Craigavon armer sold a calved heifer at £3280, £3020 and two calved heifers at £3000 each and a Tandragee farmer sold three calved heifers at £3180, £3140 and £3060.

A Richhill farmer sold two calved heifers at £2980 and £2700.

Farming Life livestock markets

Several more sold from £2160 to £2660 each.

The 80 cull cows sold in a steady demand with beef bred cows to £329/100k for 848k at £2790 for a Markethill farmer, followed by £327/100k for 712k at £2330 for an Annaghmore producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £281/100k for 722k at £2030 for a Kilkeel farmer, followed by £269/100k for 640k £1720 for a Newry farmer.

Main demand from £240-£261/100k.

Second quality cows from £200-£235/100k and the plainer cows from £170-£195/100k.

The 130 calves sold in one of the dearest sales recorded with several very high prices.

Bull calves under two months selling to £840 for a Charolais, £790 for a Limousin and £760for an Aberdeen Angus.

The top 10 bull calves averaged £730 each, second quality bull calves from £450-£550 each.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £760 for British Blue, £690 for British Blue and all good quality heifer calves from £500-£680 each.

The top 10 heifer calves averaged £626 each.

Friesian bulls sold from £120-£220 each.

Cull cows

Beef bred cows

Markethill producer 848k £2790 £329/100k: Annaghmore producer 712k £2330 £327/100k: Markethill producer 682k £2150 £315/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 622k £1880 £302/100k and Gilford producer 644k £1890 £294/100k.

Bulls

Markethill producer 738k £2520 £341/100k: Middletown producer 794k £2700 £340/100k and Keady producer 852k £2800 £329/100k.

Friesian cows

Kilkeel producer 722k £2030 £281/100k: Newry producer 640k £1720 £269/100k: Lurgan producer 648k £1730 £267/100k: 740k £1930 £261/100k: Portadown prpoducer 692k £1800 £260/100k: Armagh producer 608k £1580 £260/100k: Dungannon producer 658k £1640 £249/100k: Kilkeel producer 642k £1600 £249/100k: Kilkeel producer 738k £1830 £248/100k and Ahorey producer 780k £1885 £242/100k.

Calves

Bull calves

Charolais £840: Limousin £790: Aberdeen Angus £760: Limousin £730: Charolais £730: Hereford £710: Simmental £700: Hereford £690: Limousin £680 and Charolais £670.

Heifer calves

British Blue £760: British Blue £690: Limousin £680: Limousin £660: Hereford £630: Hereford £580: Limousin £570: Simmental £570: Hereford £570 and Charolais £550.