Very strong demand for special entry of heifers at Clogher

The highlight of the sale was a Roan Limousin Heifer with a super Bull Calf at foot selling to £3220-00 for Roly Domer Clogher. B Quinn, Dungannon sold a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £2300-00. M McLoughlin Dungannon sold a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2240-00. F McElroy Augher sold a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2080-00. An excellent entry of Incalf Heifers sold to a very brisk demand for a lot quality lots on offer.