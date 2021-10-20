Very strong demand for special entry of heifers at Clogher
A special entry of 50 lots of Incalf Heifers and Heifers with Calves at foot on offer on Friday evening, 15th October, at Clogher sold in a very strong demand to a full ringside and online competition.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 10:12 am
The highlight of the sale was a Roan Limousin Heifer with a super Bull Calf at foot selling to £3220-00 for Roly Domer Clogher. B Quinn, Dungannon sold a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £2300-00. M McLoughlin Dungannon sold a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2240-00. F McElroy Augher sold a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2080-00. An excellent entry of Incalf Heifers sold to a very brisk demand for a lot quality lots on offer.
SOME OF THE LEADING PRICES RECORDED;
Brian Quinn, Dungannon sold to a high of £2650, £2600, 2020, 1940, and £1900.
F McElroy, Augher sold to £2460, 2070, £2000 twice, £1980 twice, £1950, £1940, £1920 and £1900.
Patrick Finnegan, Clogher £2040.
Several other lots sold from £1300 to £1820.