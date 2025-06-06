Very strong trade for cattle at Enniskillen Mart, steers to £2480

Cattle continued a very strong trade at Enniskillen Mart with heavy steers selling to £2480 for a 662kg Simmental and lighter weights to at £2030 for a 438kg Charolais.

Bullocks

Trillick producer 662kg Simmental at £2480, 592kg Simmental at £2230; Tempo producer 602kg Charolais at £2360, 470kg Limousin at £2000; Belcoo producer 320kg Charolais at £1340; Letterbreen producer 438kg Charolais at £2030, 422kg Charolais at £1910, 408kg Charolais at £1900, 414kg Charolais at £1930, 432kg Charolais at £1980, 458kg Charolais at £2090; Rosslea producer 376kg Belgian Blue at £1570, 402kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 386kg Belgian Blue at £1560, 336kg Belgian Blue at £1190; Lisbellaw producer 274kg Aberdeen Angus at £1400, 296kg Aberdeen Angus at £1190, 278kg Limousin at £1250, 316kg Limousin at £1380; Derrygonnelly producer 444kg Hereford at £1560, 498kg Aberdeen Angus at £1680, 562kg Hereford at £1810; Enniskillen producer 394kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, 462kg Aberdeen Angus at £1890, 396kg Limousin at £1440, 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £1560; Ballinamallard producer 348kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, 404kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 338kg Aberdeen Angus at £1310; Irvinestown producer 336kg Hereford steer at £1210 and Derrygonelly producer 686kg Limousin at £2370.

Weanlings

Enniskillen Mart

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £1000 to £1860 paid for a 440kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £900 to £2020 for a 481kg Limousin.

Ruling prices

Garrison producer 440kg Charolais steer at £1860, 399kg Limousin steer at £1670, 304kg Limousin at £1480, 336kg Charolais steer at £1480, 356kg Limousin at £1710; Tempo producer 440kg Limousin steer at £1790, 392kg Charolais heifer at £1690, 407kg Charolais heifer at £1570, 411kg Charolais heifer at £1580; Letterbreen producer 319kg Charolais steer at £1560, 336kg Charolais steer at £1700, 317kg Charolais steer at £1600; Enniskillen producer 236kg Limousin heifer at £1170, 319kg Charolais heifer at £1470, 308kg Charolais heifer at £1430, 307kg Limousin heifer at £1330; Castlederg producer 239kg Limousin bull at £1050, 221kg Limousin bull at £1100, 244kg Aberdeen Angus at £1210; Ederney producer 332kg Charolais steer at £1740, 414kg Charolais steer at £1740, 414kg Charolais steer at £1780, 332kg Limousin heifer at £1370, 412kg Charolais heifer at £1440; Trillick producer 190kg Limousin heifer at £830, 216kg Limousin heifer at £930, 210kg Limousin heifer at £900; Florencecourt producer 332kg Charolais heifer at £1560, 357kg Shorthorn bull at £1600, 355kg Shorthorn bull at £1500, 299kg Limousin bull at £1580; Enniskillen producer 360kg Limousin heifer at £1790, 326kg Limousin heifer at £1520, 358kg Limousin heifer at £1590, 376kg Charolais heifer at £1700; Boho producer 384kg Hereford steer at £1580, 375kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £1610, 413kg Charolais steer at £170, 327kg Charolais steer at £1620, 365kg Charolais steer at £1740, 328kg Charolais steer at £1590; Belleek producer 402kg Charolais heifer at £1680, 334kg Simmental at £1220, 356kg Simmental heifer at £1530 and Castlederg producer 245kg Charolais heifer at £1130, 368kg Limousin heifer at £1360, 247kg Limousin heifer at £1130, 339kg Limousin bull at £1360.

Heifers Beef lots sold to 380ppk paid for a 628kg Limousin at £2390.

Medium weights to 396ppk paid for a 480kg Charolais at £1880.

Light weights to 440ppk for a 244kg Charolais at £1070.

Trillick producer Charolais 620kg at £2390, Charolais 590kg at £2180, Charolais 560kg at £2070, Charolais 546kg at £2040; Letterbreen producer Charolais 672kg at £2150, Charolais 440kg at £1610; Enniskillen producer Charolais 550kg at £1930, Charolais 524kg at £1890; Kinawley producer Charolais 484kg at £1880, Charolais 440kg at £1670, Charolais 390kg at £1450 and Irvinestown producer Charolais 500kg at £1880.

Sucklers

2020 born Simmental cow with Limousin bull at £3850, 2022 Charolais cow with September born Saler heifer at £2750, 2023 Limousin heifer with May born Limousin bull at £3220, 2015 Simmental cow with May born Charolais bull at £2940, 2022 Limousin cow with May born Limousin bull at £2680, 2022 Belgian Blue heifer with April born Charolais heifer at £2100 and 2018 pedigree Shorthorn cow with May born Shorthorn heifer at £2120.

Fat cows

Letterbreen producer 910kg Limousin at £2870 315ppk, Limousin 840kg at £2820 332ppk, Limousin 792kg at £2750 347ppk; Belcoo producer Charolais 692kg at £2275 329ppk; Derrylin producer Simmental 660kg at £2130 323pk and Garvary producer Limousin bull 748kg at £2070 278ppk.

Drop calves

April born bulls: Aberdeen Angus at £500, Hereford at £485, Charolais at £485, Friesian at £455, Friesian at £410, Friesian at £390. May born bulls: Simmental at £760, Aberdeen Angus at £650. April born heifers: Aberdeen Angus at £600, Aberdeen Angus at £575, Aberdeen Angus at £540, Aberdeen Angus at £340, Belgian Blue at £400, Aberdeen Angus at £380, Aberdeen Angus at £350. May born heifers: Simmental at £860, Hereford at £540, Hereford at £300.