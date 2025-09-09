Very strong trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, beef bred cows to £2420
Beef bred cows to £348 for 696k at £2420 for a Middletown producer.
Main demand from £290 to £344.
Dairy bred cows sold to £291 for 850k at £2480 from a Nutt's Corner farmer.
The same owner received £284 for 768k at £2180.
Main demand for fleshed lots from £240 to £266.
Second quality from £200 to £230 and the plainest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Middletown farmer 696k £2420 £348.00; Armagh farmer 712k £2450 £344.00; Lisburn farmer 614k £2040 £332.00; Portadown farmer 700k £2290 £327.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 858k £2645 £308.00 and Minterburn farmer 614k £1860 £303.
Dairy bred cows
Nutt's Corner farmer 854k £2480 £291.00; Nutt's Corner 768k £2180 £284.00; Nutt's Corner farmer 812k £2160 £266.00; Nutt's Corner farmer 682k £1750 £257.00; Portadown farmer 836k £2110 £252.00; Annalong farmer 660k £1640 £249.00 and Annalong farmer 734k £1800 £245.
Calves
The 75 calves continued to sell in a very strong trade with bull calves under eight weeks old selling to £1150 for a Charolais followed by £1130 for a Charolais and £1020 for a Charolais.
All top quality bulls from £650 to £850 each.
Second quality from £400 to £550 each.
Heifer calves under eight weeks to £930 paid for a Charolais followed by £870 for a Limousin.
All good quality heifers from £560 to £790.
Second quality lots from £400 to £480 each.
Bull calves
Charolais £1150; Charolais £1130; Charolais £1020; Limousin £940; Charolais £910; Charolais £850; Aberdeen Angus £790; Aberdeen Angus £760; Limousin £760 and Aberdeen Angus £730.
Heifer calves
Charolais £930; Limousin £870; Speckle Park £790; Aberdeen Angus £780; Limousin £730; Charolais £680; Belgian Blue £660; Belgian Blue £650 and Hereford £600.