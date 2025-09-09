Very strong trade for cattle at Markethill Mart, beef bred cows to £2420

An entry of 70 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 9th September maintained a very strong trade.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beef bred cows to £348 for 696k at £2420 for a Middletown producer.

Main demand from £290 to £344.

Dairy bred cows sold to £291 for 850k at £2480 from a Nutt's Corner farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

The same owner received £284 for 768k at £2180.

Main demand for fleshed lots from £240 to £266.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second quality from £200 to £230 and the plainest types from £170 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Middletown farmer 696k £2420 £348.00; Armagh farmer 712k £2450 £344.00; Lisburn farmer 614k £2040 £332.00; Portadown farmer 700k £2290 £327.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 858k £2645 £308.00 and Minterburn farmer 614k £1860 £303.

Dairy bred cows

Nutt's Corner farmer 854k £2480 £291.00; Nutt's Corner 768k £2180 £284.00; Nutt's Corner farmer 812k £2160 £266.00; Nutt's Corner farmer 682k £1750 £257.00; Portadown farmer 836k £2110 £252.00; Annalong farmer 660k £1640 £249.00 and Annalong farmer 734k £1800 £245.

Calves

The 75 calves continued to sell in a very strong trade with bull calves under eight weeks old selling to £1150 for a Charolais followed by £1130 for a Charolais and £1020 for a Charolais.

All top quality bulls from £650 to £850 each.

Second quality from £400 to £550 each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifer calves under eight weeks to £930 paid for a Charolais followed by £870 for a Limousin.

All good quality heifers from £560 to £790.

Second quality lots from £400 to £480 each.

Bull calves

Charolais £1150; Charolais £1130; Charolais £1020; Limousin £940; Charolais £910; Charolais £850; Aberdeen Angus £790; Aberdeen Angus £760; Limousin £760 and Aberdeen Angus £730.

Heifer calves

Charolais £930; Limousin £870; Speckle Park £790; Aberdeen Angus £780; Limousin £730; Charolais £680; Belgian Blue £660; Belgian Blue £650 and Hereford £600.