Very strong trade throughout the rings for cattle at Markethill Mart

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 31st May maintained a very strong trade throughout the rings with the prices of several weeks being maintained.

Heifers

A very large entry of 135 heifers contained mostly forward heifers and heavy heifers.

Good quality heavy heifers sold to £422 for 630k at £2660 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £406 for 690k at £2800 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

An Armagh producer received £405 for 620k at £2520.

All top quality heifers sold steadily from £380 to £395 per 100 kilos.

Hereford heifers sold up to £364 for 718k at £2610.

Forward feeding heifers sold to £401 for 504k at £2020 from an Armagh farmer the same owner received £400 for 510k at £2040.

All good quality forward heifers sold readily from £350 to £398 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold to £423 for 416k at £1760 from a Katesbridge producer followed by £416 for 500k at £2080 from a Keady farmer.

All top quality grazing heifers from £350 to £400 per 100 kilos.

Several pens of light heifers returned an excellent demand to a top of £416 for 392k at £1630 from a Keady farmer followed by £403 for 290k at £1170 from a Downpatrick farmer.

All good quality light heifers including Aberdeen Angus sold steadily from £340 to £389 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Tassagh farmer 630k £2660 £422.00; Cullyhanna farmer 690k £2800 £406.00; Armagh farmer 622k £2520 £405.00; Armagh farmer 652k £2630 £403.0; Tassagh farmer 618k £2440 £395.00; Armagh farmer 614k £2420 £394.00; Belcoo farmer 632k £2490 £394.00; Portadown farmer 606k £2350 £388.00; Belcoo farmer 620k £2390 £386.00 and Dromore farmer 608k £2340 £385.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 504k £2020 £401.00; Armagh farmer 510k £2040 £400.00; Tassagh farmer 598k £2380 £398.00; Hilltown farmer 556k £2200 £396.00; Cullyhanna farmer 580k £2280 £393.00; Armagh farmer 576k £2250 £391.00; Armagh farmer 564k £2200 £390.00 and Armagh farmer 554k £2110 £381.

Middleweight heifers

Katesbridge farmer 416k £1760 £423.00; Keady farmer 500k £2080 £416.00; Keady farmer 442k £1800 £407.00; Armagh farmer 492k £1970 £400.00; Castlewellan farmer 446k £1760 £395.00; Castlewellan farmer 454k £1780 £392.00; Belcoo farmer 464k £1800 £388.00; Portadown farmer 416k £1610 £387.00 and Keady farmer 412k £1590 £386.

Lightweight heifers

Keady farmer 392k £1630 £416.00; Downpatrick farmer 290k £1170 £403.00; Keady farmer 398k £1600 £402.00; Downpatrick farmer 226k £900 £398.00; Keady farmer 396k £1540 £389.00; Keady farmer 364k £1390 £382.00; Downpatrick farmer 274k £1050 £383.00 and Keady farmer 258k £980 £380.

Bullocks

The 150 bullocks sold in a very firm trade with heavy bullocks selling from £350 to £405 for 618k at £2500 from a Belleek farmer followed by £381 for 708k at £2700 from a Dungannon farmer.

A Lisburn farmer sold a 632k Aberdeen Angus at £2400 £380 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £421 for 506k at £2130 from a Belleek farmer.

The same owner received £417 for 544k at £2270.

A Ballyward farmer received £410 for 512k at £2100.

All good quality forward bullocks sold from £350 to £407 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold to £464 for 412k at £1910 from a Benburb producer followed by £445 for 414k at £1840 from a Ballyward farmer.

All good quality middleweights sold steadily from £380 to £433 per 100 kilos.

Light Aberdeen Angus steers from a Downpatrick farmer sold to £464 for 276k at £1280 followed by £458 for 262k at £1200. Main demand from £400 to £456 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Belleek farmer 618k £2500 £405.00; Dungannon farmer 708k £2700 £381.00; Lisburn farmer 632k £2400 £380.00; Cullyhanna farmer 738k £2770 £375.00; Cullyhanna farmer 684k £2550 £373.00; Armagh farmer 642k £2390 £372.00; Dungannon farmer 716k £2650 £370.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 626k £2300 £367.

Forward bullocks

Belleek farmer 506k £2130 £421.00; Belleek farmer 544k £2270 £417.00; Ballyward farmer 512k £2100 £410.00; Armagh farmer 512k £2100 £410.00; Ballyward farmer 540k £2200 £407.00; Belleek farmer 558k £2160 £387.00 and Kilkeel farmer 520k £1990 £383.

Middleweight bullocks

Benburb farmer 412k £1910 3464.00; Ballyward farmer 414k £1840 £445.00; Ballyward farmer 478k £2070 £433.00; Benburb farmer 406k £1750 £431.00; Armagh farmer 432k £1850 £428.00; Armagh farmer 450k £1840 £409.00; Armagh farmer 474k £1930 £407.00; Ballyward farmer 492k £1975 £402.00 and Armagh farmer 490k £1940 £396.

Weanlings

The 180 weanlings maintained an excellent trade with prices on a par to previous weeks

Good quality light heifers sold from £400 to £496 for 262k at £1300 from a Dromore farmer followed by £493 for 278k at £1370 from a Belleek farmer.

Middleweight heifers sold to £569 for 362k at £2060 from a Keady farmer followed by £485 for 342k at £1660 from an Antrim producer.

The same owner received £477 for 344k at £1640. All good quality lots sold from £390 to £472 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers sold steadily from £360 to £419 with a top of £449 for 414k at £1860 from an Antrim farmer followed by £419 for 420k at £1760 from a Markethill farmer.

Good quality light male weanlings from £380 to £488 for 322k at £1570 from a Banbridge farmer followed by £477 for 392k at £1870 from a Keady producer.

Stronger lots to £447 for 430k at £1920 from a Markethill farmer followed by £444 for 426k at £1890 from a Kilkeel farmer.

An Ardglass farmer received £443 for 402k at £1780.

All good quality lots from £400 to £441 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings

Dromore farmer 262k £1300 £496.00; Belleek farmer 278k £1370 £493.00; Dromore farmer 280k £1360 £486.00; Rathfriland farmer 208k £990 £476.00; Dromore farmer 260k £1200 £462.00; Rathfriland farmer 190k £870 £458.00; Rathfriland farmer 248k £1120 £452.00 and Antrim farmer 240k £1080 £450.

Middleweight heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 362k £2060 £569.00; Antrim farmer 342k £1660 £485.00; Antrim farmer 344k £1640 £477.00; Antrim farmer 330k £1560 £473.00; Keady farmer 356k £1590 £447.00; Antrim farmer 346k £1540 £445.00; Armagh farmer 360k £1590 £442.00 and Markethill farmer 322k £1410 £438.

Strong heifer weanlings

Antrim farmer 414k £1860 £449.00; Markethill farmer 420k £1760 £419.00; Tassagh farmer 402k £1680 £418.00; Ardglass farmer 408k £1680 £411.00; Antrim farmer 434k £1780 £410.00; Ardglass farmer 402k £1610 £401.00 and Antrim farmer 470k £1840 £391.

Light male weanlings

Banbridge farmer 322k £1570 £488.00; Keady farmer 392k £1870 £477.00; Banbridge farmer 334k £1530 £458.00; Keady farmer 376k £1650 £439.00; Ardglass farmer 370k £1600 £433.00; Ardglass farmer 362k £1560 £431.00; Armagh farmer 378k £1610 £426.00; Hilltown farmer 338k £1430 £423.00 and Belleek farmer 320k £1350 £422.0

Strong male weanlings

Markethill farmer 430k £1920 £447.00; Kilkeel farmer 426k £1890 £444.00; Ardglass farmer 402k £1780 £443.00; Ardglass farmer 420k £1850 £441.00; Ardglass farmer 424k £1780 £420.00; Kilkeel farmer 420k £1760 £419.00; Ardglass farmer 452k £1890 £418.00; Kilkeel farmer 450k £1870 £416.00; Tassagh farmer 546k £2230 £409.00 and Kilkeel farmer 442k £1800 £407.

A larger entry in the suckler ring sold in an excellent demand with a Limousin heifer and heifer calf from a Keady producer selling at £4300.

The same owner sold a Limousin cow with a bull calf at £4100 and a Limousin cow with a bull calf at £3900 and a Limousin cow with a bull calf at £3800.

A Hamiltonsbawn farmer sold a Simmental heifer and bull calf at £2600 and a Keady producer received £2400 for a Limousin cow and heifer calf.

Breeding bulls sold to £3500 for an Aberdeen Angus.