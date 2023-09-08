Vesey Lodge is an idyllic setting for the latest Northern Region fixture

Watch more videos on Shots!

The scene was picture postcard perfect as you drove in the entrance, where the immaculately manicured hedges, the great grass covering, the quality and variety of fences all generated an impression of meticulousness and pride.

A herd of cows, a bronze deer, a giant tennis racket and concrete tennis balls, a ‘knight’ in shining armour, an old fashioned pump at the new water complex and a skeleton, resident in the coffin fence, were only some of the many artefacts decorating the fences.

Fortunately, the skeleton did not gain any companions in the course of the day, although a few came dangerously close!Noel Fitzpatrick had, painstakingly, spent many weeks and long days preparing for the occasion, assisted by his wife Noreen and daughter Holly.

Emily Black and Donn Boy were placed in Vesey Lodge's EI90 (P) class.

Mags Oleszek and her partner Lukas also devoted many hours to fence painting, while Alison Callion of Ash Hollow Equestrian demonstrated her artistic flair in the decoration of Fence 1, the aptly named Ash Hollow Log.

Adam Stevenson’s four courses provided plenty of questions for the 130 competitors who had travelled from far and near, including Isobel Aldred from the south of England, riding her own Game Changer. Aaron McCusker’s colourful show jumping course certainly proved influential across the board.

Thanks must also go to Eddie and Jan Martin, neighbouring landowners, who allowed their fields to be included as part of the course, for which organisers are very grateful.

It was a lovely touch when one of the resident scorers, Claire Palmer, had her birthday greeting sung over the tannoy by vocalist Ann Cully, a member of the control team.It was also breathtaking to receive Nichola Wray’s latest masterpiece – a huge lemon drizzle slab cake with photos of many of the regular team members.

Denis Currie and Arodstown Aramis took the blue rosette in the EI110 (Amateur) class at Vesey Lodge.

What a talent that lady has and many congratulations on her well-deserved win.As always, a huge thank you goes to every single person who assisted in any capacity. It was a particularly difficult week to find volunteers because many of the regulars were at Blair or Lisgarvan but, once again, they rallied round, in some cases double jobbing to allow the event to run.Organisers applaud each and every one of them and never lose sight of their selflessness and dedication to the sport.

There were just two starters in the EI 110 Open class where Lucy McIlroy galloped to victory with Major Black, her mother’s 13-year-old gelding by Imperial Heights.

This was the combination’s fourth consecutive win at national events. James O’Haire and Liberty Belle came in behind, 15 points adrift.

The main EI 110 class saw Adam Haugh take the first of his two wins on the day. He led from the outset on FJK Back to the Future, his six-year-old Future Trend gelding which has never been out of the top five nationally this year and who delivered the only clear show jumping round of the entire class.

Adam Haugh had a double at Vesey Lodge, winning the EI110 with FJK Back To The Future (here) and EI100 with Elamo Sugar Candy Kisses.

They finished over eight points clear of Stephanie Stammschroer on Brownstown Theodore, her mother’s six-year-old gelding by OBOS Quality who knocked a coloured pole but finished clear inside the time cross country.

Bronze European medallist Molly O’Connor proved that her win last week with Alcatraz was not a flash in the pan as she had another significant victory in the EI 110 J, adding just four jumping penalties to her fabulous dressage score of 22.5 awarded by Lucinda Webb-Graham.

They had a 13.5-point advantage over Tom Rowlatt-McCormick and R Ballerina, the lovely Centrestage mare bred by Jonathan Steele.

The most competitive class of the day was undoubtedly the EI 110 Amateur class, where three top notch combinations were vying for the resultant league points from an all important win.

Rosey Herron and Solitaire Rusty Brown won a very competitive EI100 (J) clas at Vesey Lodge.

Denis Currie was the early leader with Arodstown Aramis but, sadly for him, two fences down in show jumping plus two seconds over time in cross country relegated him to second place and left the path to success open for Nichola Wray, who added nothing to her first phase score with Dylan, AKA Springhill Showman.

Show jumping was extremely influential in the EI 100 Amateur class where Christina Turley climbed five places after dressage on Ann’s Bob to claim the red rosette after a hoof-perfect round in both jumping phases. Rachael O’Callaghan took the runner-up spot with her thoroughbred Justbecool.

Charlotte Betts had a very well deserved win in the EI 100P class on board the 13-year-old gelding, Akaroa Bittersweet, having led from start to finish with a 1.4 advantage over Emma Stewart and the Connemara pony Loughnageer Prince.

It was two wins in a row for Rosey Herron and Solitaire Rusty Brown in the seven starter EI 100 J class, having benefited from the fact that the early leader, Isabella Gogan, had to add four jumping penalties to her amazing dressage score of 21.5 awarded by Genny Belton, which relegated her to second position with Ardeo Copperton Kryptonite.

The most heavily subscribed class was the EI 100 where Adam Haugh claimed his second win of the day with Elamo Sugar Candy Kisses, his seven-year-old mare by Sligo Candy Boy, who began competing under Eventing Ireland rules in May.

Liisa Tapiainen, from Finland, occupied second spot with Justin Kneeshaw’s 13-year-old gelding by Coevers Diamond Boy.

Charlotte Betts and Akaroa Bittersweet had a narrow win in the EI100 (P) class at Vesey Lodge.

Zara Sharvin continued her good form with Jessica Thompson’s gelding Sergeant Kiki in the EI 100 Training class with nearest rival Tori Jewiss taking second place with Britt Megahey’s Ballinamurra Eclipse.

Gemma Esler made her presence felt in the EI 90 class where she took the top two spots, leading all the way on Norma Wilkinson’s six-year-old Ramiro B mare, Remember Bea, which came second the previous week at Tullymurry 3. She was second on her own thoroughbred gelding Punters Dream.

Katie Forbes repeated her performance at Tullymurry 2 with Doctor Pepper by finishing on her dressage score and winning by a margin of almost eight over second placed Jennifer Gilchrist with Daniel Gilchrist’s Lackaghmore Vandango.

There seems to be no stopping Johanna Herron and Twentypark Emperess in the EI 90 Amateur class, where she gained her fourth consecutive win despite lowering one fence in show jumping. Her sub 20 dressage score stood her in good stead and gave her a margin of almost six over second placed Michaela Donnelly and Burke Private Bluebird, who took the win at Tullymurry 1.

Ian McCluggage dominated the EI 90 Training class, taking the win with his own I.M All you want, a six-year-old gelding by the Irish Draught stallion Scrapman.

He also picked up a third with Lindsay Martin’s Meadowspring. Dividing these two was Connor McClory riding Alfred Buller’s thoroughbred gelding Jimmy James, who was making his eventing debut.

This week’s EI 80 classes were decimated because of the Grassroots Championships. The number in the EI 80Q class may have been small was the standard was high.

Fiona McMillan was victorious with her own five-year-old grey mare Curreels Shadow, where she added just a few cross country time penalties to her first phase score to give her the win with a hefty margin over Una Megoran and Rossy April.

This coming Saturday competitors will head to Tullylish, courtesy of Jim and Bronagh Stevenson, for a Derby.

Entries at £30 are payable via PayPal to [email protected]

Full results

EI 110 Open:

1. Lucy McIlroy, Major Black;

2. James O’Haire, Liberty Belle.

EI 110:

1. Adam Haugh, FJK Back to the Future;

2. Stephanie Stammschroer, Brownstown Theodore;

3. Neil Morrison, Fire & Fury;

4. Susana Mullen, EE Parlanti Cruise;

5. Rachel Finnegan, Image;

6. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Beau.

EI 110 P:

1. Daniel Moran, Classy Clinique.

EI 110 J:

1. Molly O’Connor, Alcatraz;

2. Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, R Ballerina;

3. James Murphy, Kylestone Carrick Prince;

4. Jack O’Haire, Jamaica Rose.

EI 110 Amateur:

1. Nichola Wray, Dylan AKA Springhill Showman;

2. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis;

3. Denis Coakley, Shannondale George.

EI 100 Amateur:

1. Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob;

2. Rachael O’Callaghan, Justbecool;

3. Ann Bowe, Festy Breeze;

4. Olivia Johns, Lagans Peter;

5. Rosemary Bellew, Belle Saru;

6. Heather McMillan, Rock Carnival.

EI 100P:

1. Charlotte Betts, Akaroa Bittersweet;

2. Emma Stewart, Loughnageer Prince;

3. Rory Connaughton, Glenmore Luck Penny.

EI 100 J:

1. Rosey Herron, Solitaire Rusty Brown;

2. Isabella Gogan, Ardeo Copperton Kryptonite;

3. Sadie McMahon, Creevagh Hillfiger;

4. Soul-be Courtney, The Dark Knight Rises;

5. Anna Mcerlean, Kilmanahan Cool Star;

6. Natasha Byrne, Tisrara Captain.

EI 100:

1. Adam Haugh, Elamo Sugar Candy;

2. Liisa Tapianinen, Political Coever Up;

3. Lelia Byrne, Twentypark Diamond;

4. Stephanie Stammschroer, Brownstown Hennessy;

5. David O’Connor, Tullymurry Vegas;

6. David O’Connor, Sir Barnabus.

EI 100 T:

1. Zara Sharvin, Sergeant Kiki;

2. Tori Jewiss, Ballinamurra Eclipse;

3. Johnny Mulligan, Nelson;

4. Rhonda Hall, Red Hot Chili Piper.

EI 90:

1. Gemma Esler, Remember Bea;

2. Gemma Esler, Punters Dream;

3. Katie McKee, Water Paint;

4. Janie Cairns, Zambia Touch;

5. Elle West, Magherard Celtic;

6. Nicola Coffey, Gabriels Sarco.

EI 90 P:

1. Katie Forbes, DoctorPepper;

2. Jennifer Gilchrist, Lackaghmore Vandango;

3. Emily Black, Donn Boy;

4. Sarah Gilchrist, Rickamore Quest;

5. Isabella Irwin, Moyans Dun Deal;

6. Olivia Stewart, Beezies Minty.

EI 90 Amateur:

1. Johanna Herron, Twentypark Emperess;

2. Michaela Donnelly, Burke Private Bluebird;

3. Margery Warnock, Butterfly Charm;

4. Kate Latimer, Ardnaglass Choco;

5. Marie Therese Byrne, The Black Warrior;

6. Fiona McKenna, Little Lexi Lady.

EI 90 T:

1. Ian McCluggage, I.M All You Want;

2. Connor McClory, Jimmy James;

3. Ian McCluggage, Meadowspring;

4. Jonathan McCallion, San Sebastian;

5. Freya Kennedy, Roughan Roulette;

6. Connor McClory, Gabriella Girl.

EI 80 Q:

1. Fiona McMillan, Curreels Shadow;

2. Una Megoran, Rossy April;

3. Jennifer Gilchrist, Another Struggle.

EI 80 T:

1. Barbasra Johns, Drumhowan Darlin Jazz;