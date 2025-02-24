Vet student Lexi Barnes scoops RABDF Farm Health Management Award

A final year Harper & Keele Veterinary School student hassecured the Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers’ Farm Health Management Award.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lexi Barnes, from Gloucester, was named the 2025 winner of the award, which aims to demonstrate and test students’ knowledge of the importance of proactive farm health management.

Students were invited to submit an essay exploring how proactive health planning can drive down levels of endemic disease and enhance farm sustainability, both financially and environmentally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition, sponsored by animal nutrition specialists, Volac, was split into three categories – students at agricultural colleges, agricultural universities, and vet schools – with entries assessed by a panel of judges.

Lexi Barnes, from Gloucester, was named the 2025 winner of the award, which aims to demonstrate and test students’ knowledge of the importance of proactive farm health management

Reflecting on her win, which was announced at Dairy Tech 2025, Lexi said “I was shocked and delighted to win – the experience has helped to cement my plans to pursue a farm veterinary career.

“Working on the essay highlighted the amount of research around reducing emissions and how animal health and welfare is the key to successful livestock farming, from both a financial and environmental point of view.

“Herd health is something that I’ve always been interested in and working on a dairy farm I saw first-hand how the implementation of the ‘Healthy Feet Programme’ reduced cattle lameness. This really impressed on me the importance of the relationship between vet and farmer, and how introducing small changes can have a huge impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lexi originally planned to study Biochemistry at university but fell in love with farming and agriculture during a lambing placement to fund her gap year travel plans.

Serendipitously, a vacant farm hand position gave Lexi the opportunity to follow her passion, and after shadowing a farm vet she applied to study Veterinary Medicine and Surgery at HKVS.

James Coope, Lecturer in Production Animal Veterinary Practice at HKVS, said: “This is a great achievement by Lexi. We are very proud that one of our students has showcased the importance of farmers and vets working together towards a sustainable future in agriculture. Well done Lexi!”

The awards also recognised Harper Adams University’s staff and students, with the Future Farm dairy team named winners of the RADBF Gold Cup, and final year BSc (Hons) Agriculture student Matthew Butterfield named RABDF Dairy Student of the Year.