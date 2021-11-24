Veterinary Council of Ireland elects six new Council Members

The new Council members were elected via postal ballot by the Council’s registrant veterinary professionals in a process that commenced in early August, the results of which have recently been ratified.

The newly elected veterinary practitioners who will serve on the Council are:

Rachel Brown – Moy Vet Clinic, Co. Mayo

Caroline Garvan – Department of Agriculture

Kevin McConnell – Highfield Veterinary Group, Co. Kildare

Edward J. Moffitt – President of the Veterinary Council – Longstone Veterinary Clinic, Co. Wexford

Joseph J. Walsh – Carraig Cranley Walsh Veterinary Group, Co. Waterford

The elected veterinary nurse who will serve on the Council is Emily Murray – Dublin Bay Vets, Co. Dublin

Niamh Muldoon, CEO and Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “The Veterinary Council of Ireland wish to thank all registrants who participated in its recent Council elections, including those who put themselves forward as candidates and who took the time to cast their vote.

“We would also like to recognise and thank the outgoing Council members for their service and commitment during their term.

“We note our congratulations to the successful candidates on their election. I am confident that the Veterinary Council will be well served by their expertise and experience.

“Serving on the Veterinary Council of Ireland is an immense privilege and carries with it significant responsibility.”

A seat on the Veterinary Council of Ireland carries an associated time commitment, with Council meetings convened eight times a year, as well as additional meetings to determine sanction matters alongside various VCI Committees.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland comprises of 19 members, 10 elected and nine appointed.