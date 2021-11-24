Veterinary Council of Ireland elects six new Council Members
The Veterinary Council of Ireland, the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the public interest and in the interests of animal health and welfare, is pleased to announce the election of six new Council members, comprising of five veterinary practitioners and one veterinary nurse.
The new Council members were elected via postal ballot by the Council’s registrant veterinary professionals in a process that commenced in early August, the results of which have recently been ratified.
The newly elected veterinary practitioners who will serve on the Council are:
Rachel Brown – Moy Vet Clinic, Co. Mayo
Caroline Garvan – Department of Agriculture
Kevin McConnell – Highfield Veterinary Group, Co. Kildare
Edward J. Moffitt – President of the Veterinary Council – Longstone Veterinary Clinic, Co. Wexford
Joseph J. Walsh – Carraig Cranley Walsh Veterinary Group, Co. Waterford
The elected veterinary nurse who will serve on the Council is Emily Murray – Dublin Bay Vets, Co. Dublin
Niamh Muldoon, CEO and Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said: “The Veterinary Council of Ireland wish to thank all registrants who participated in its recent Council elections, including those who put themselves forward as candidates and who took the time to cast their vote.
“We would also like to recognise and thank the outgoing Council members for their service and commitment during their term.
“We note our congratulations to the successful candidates on their election. I am confident that the Veterinary Council will be well served by their expertise and experience.
“Serving on the Veterinary Council of Ireland is an immense privilege and carries with it significant responsibility.”
A seat on the Veterinary Council of Ireland carries an associated time commitment, with Council meetings convened eight times a year, as well as additional meetings to determine sanction matters alongside various VCI Committees.
The Veterinary Council of Ireland comprises of 19 members, 10 elected and nine appointed.
The main functions of the Council include protection of the public through the oversight of veterinary education, maintenance of the Registers of Veterinary Practitioners and Nurses, registration of veterinary premises, and taking disciplinary action in cases of professional misconduct.