VIDEO: €900,000 for delightful period house with excellent agricultural land, stables and equestrian facility

Killynure House is a delightful period house, set on approximately 23 acres of excellent agricultural land with stables and equestrian facility.

It is located on the outskirts of Convoy village in County Donegal.

It is in an idyllic, peaceful and tranquil setting, approximately 3kms from Convoy, a small village in the east of the county, in an area renowned for its rich heritage and excellent farmland.

The River Deele flows along the north boundary of the estate, and any keen fisherman will be aware that it is traditionally known as an excellent trout river from June onwards.

The land surrounds Killynure House to form a compact block, easily accessed from the yard.

Flat, manageable fields offer excellent grazing against the backdrop of the River Deele.

For any horse enthusiast, Killynure House offers an ideal setting with green pastures surrounding the equestrian centre.

It has been purpose-built and offers the complete package with workshop, sand arena, stables, storage and paddocks.

The two-storey equestrian facility includes a 40ft x 46ft (12.19m x 14m) general purpose/machinery shed, eight stables (one having horse handling facilities), enclosed yard, covered sand arena, grain store, tack room, first floor mezzanine and viewing area, WC, storage to rear and access to a paddock to the side.

Accessed via a stoned-pillared entrance, Killynure House, with its striking black and white façade, is approached along a sweeping tree-lined avenue which opens out to a gravel forecourt at the front of the house, and continues on to the equestrian facility, stables and paddock.

The entrance porch opens into an impressive hall with ornate plaster cornicing, a feature which is carried on throughout many other rooms of this fine property, and leads off to the drawing and dining rooms, each having bay windows and original fireplaces.

The dining room extends to the breakfast room, which is easily accessed by the kitchen.

A large utility room gives access to a back staircase which leads to a spacious bedroom with ensuite facilities, a room which would have formerly been the maid’s quarters.

On the first floor are four other generous bedrooms and family bathroom, all with picturesque views overlooking the surrounding countryside.

The property benefits from a downstairs shower room and integral garage.

Stone pillars and wrought iron gates offer private access along a sweeping driveway, which is lined by mature trees and shrubs and opens to a lawned area, positioned to your right as you approach the dwelling.

For more information on this property, email Alexander Gourley at [email protected] or contact the Derry/Londonderry and Donegal team on 028 7134 6612.