VIDEO: How’s this for a view while gathering sheep?
What could be better than gathering sheep off the hills, on a dry day, with a view like this?
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:11 pm
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:25 pm
For Castlederg farmer, Gareth Sproule, this is a regular ‘view from the office’ as he farms in the sweeping Sperrin mountains.
Gareth is a fifth generation farmer and has a mixture of livestock on his Ardbarron Farms, including sheep, cattle, poultry and ducks.
He shared this video to his Instagram page where he keeps his followers up-to-date with what’s happening on the farm.