VIDEO: Rural Support reflects on busy year, plus details of support line over Christmas

While the Rural Support offices will be closed for Christmas from this Thursday, the support line will remain open over the festive period.

Christmas can be a difficult time for many people – if you need support, please reach out.

You can get in touch with Rural Support from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, with options available at all other times.

If you need to talk to someone, contact the support line on 0800 138 1678. All calls are confidential.