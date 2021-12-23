VIDEO: Rural Support reflects on busy year, plus details of support line over Christmas
Charity, Rural Support, have been reflecting on another busy year and have created a video to highlight some of their key activities throughout 2021.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 2:44 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:16 pm
While the Rural Support offices will be closed for Christmas from this Thursday, the support line will remain open over the festive period.
Christmas can be a difficult time for many people – if you need support, please reach out.
You can get in touch with Rural Support from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm, with options available at all other times.
If you need to talk to someone, contact the support line on 0800 138 1678. All calls are confidential.
The offices, meanwhile, will be closed from 5pm on Thursday 23 December until Tuesday 4 December.