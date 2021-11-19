VIDEO: This charming NI farm dating back to the 1840s is up for sale

Ballynafoy Farm, situated on the Tower Road, Banbridge, is an exceptional property in a stunning setting.

The charming dwelling, Ballynafoy House, dates back to the 1840s and has been lovingly renovated throughout to create a bright and spacious family home, while still retaining many original features.

Externally, the property benefits from large mature gardens to the front and to the side.

To the rear, a large courtyard provides parking for multiple vehicles, alongside various out offices that could be used for a variety of purposes.

The elevated site offers stunning, uninterrupted views of the countryside that can only be fully appreciated when seen.

The land comprises approximately 43.5 acres in one block, currently in pasture.

Ballynafoy Farm is perfectly positioned in the heart of the County Down countryside, while still being only 10 minutes from the A1 dual carriageway, with easy access to Belfast, Newry and Dublin.

It is the perfect escape to the country!

The entrance hall has a tiled floor with access to two reception rooms.

Both reception rooms are carpeted and each have a wood burning stove.

A third reception road has a stone floor, Rayburn oil fired range cooker and a feature arch.

The kitchen has fitted high and low units, stainless steel sink and drainer, electric cooker, tiled floor and tiled back splash.

There is a cloakroom with a WC, wash hand basin, tiled back splash and tiled floor.

Each of the four bedrooms are carpeted and an upstairs family bathroom includes a bath, shower over bath, WC, wash hand basin, hot press, tiled floor and is tiled floor to ceiling.