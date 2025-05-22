Video: Tractors leaving on the annual Ferniskey LOL 115 tractor run
The annual Ferniskey LOL 115 tractor run took place last weekend with the sun shining all day long.
The run started from Connor Presbyterian Church at 11am and headed in the direction of Ferniskey LOL 115 Orange Hall.
There was a superb turnout of both vintage and modern tractors for the event.
Darryl Armitage was on hand to capture some videos from the tractor run.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.