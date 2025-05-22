Video: Tractors leaving on the annual Ferniskey LOL 115 tractor run

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 22nd May 2025, 14:52 BST

The annual Ferniskey LOL 115 tractor run took place last weekend with the sun shining all day long.

The run started from Connor Presbyterian Church at 11am and headed in the direction of Ferniskey LOL 115 Orange Hall.

There was a superb turnout of both vintage and modern tractors for the event.

Darryl Armitage was on hand to capture some videos from the tractor run.

