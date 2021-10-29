Video: Watch as Ian McCluggage accepts ‘Lifetime achievement’ award

Around 200 people from across the industry joined to acknowledge the efforts of families, businesses and individuals who have made their mark during the past year and a half.

Keynote speaker was Edwin Poots, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Award winners were as follows:

Editor of the News Letter Ben Lowry pictured with Minister of Agriculture Edwin Poots and DAERA Permanent Secretary Anthony Harbinson at the Farming Life awards.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Best Impact of the Decade - RUAS, Balmoral Park - Sponsored by MSD Animal Health

Conservation & Environment Award - The Conservation Volunteers NI - Sponsored by RJ Woodland Services

Agri Key Workers of the Year - Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster - Sponsored by Norbrook

Agri Food Business of the Year - Cranswick Country Foods - Sponsored by Kerry Dairy Consumer Foods

28/10/20 McAuley Multimedia.. Joanne Knox, Farming Life, Victor Chestnutt UFU, Richard Halleron Farming Life, Peter Alexander YFCU and Ruth Rodgers, Editor of Farming Life pictured at the Farming Life awards night at La Mon Hotel.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Young Farmer of the Year - Emily McGowan, Millbank Farm - Sponsored by ASDA

Agricultural Student of the Year - Dearbhle McLaughlin - Sponsored by DAERA

Commitment to Training Award - Rural Support - Sponsored by LANTRA

Nature Friendly Farmer of the Year - Stephen Alexander, Ballyboley Dexters - Sponsored by Nature Friendly Farming Network

Young Farmer of the Year was Emily McGowan of Milbank Farm. She received her award from Emma Swann, NI Buying Manager ASDA, and Graeme Huston, Regional Editorial Director, Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley

Artisan Producer of the Year - Ballyboley Dexters - Sponsored by Farming Life

Agricultural Retailer/Store of the Year - Fane Valley Stores - Sponsored by Tesco

Woman of Excellence in Agriculture - Gillian Reid, Rural Support - Sponsored by Farming Life

Unsung Hero Award - Basil Bayne - Sponsored by AFBI

The Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster were named as they Agri Key Workers of the Year. President Peter Alexander collected the award from Andrena O'Prey, Farming Life, and Brendan McVeigh, Norbrook. Picture: Steven McAuley

Farmer of the Year - James W Henderson - Sponsored by Abbeyautoline

Farm Safety Affiliate Award - ABP - Sponsored by hseni

Farm Diversification of the Year - Millbank Farm - Sponsored by Fibrus Networks Ltd

Promotional Agricultural Initiative - Ulster Farmers’ Union – Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend - Sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt

Farming Family of the Year - Millbank Farm - Sponsored by KARRO Cookstown

Innovation in Agriculture - Animal Health Vision - Sponsored by Moy Park

Liam McCarthy of ABP receiving the Farm Safety Affiliate Award from Harry Sinclair, HSENI, and Joanne Knox, Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley

Lifetime Achievement Award - Ian McCluggage - Sponsored by Cranswick Country Foods

Don’t miss our special awards supplement in next Saturday’s Farming Life.

Ian McCluggage received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Ruth Rodgers, editor Farming Life, and Martin Walsh, Cranswick Country Foods. Picture: Steven McAuley

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society picked up the award for 'Best Impact of industry in last decade.' Making the presentation were Michael McCreesh, MSD Animal Health, and Ruth Rodgers, editor Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley

Milbank Farm received the award for Farming Family of the Year. Making the presentation was Ben Lowry, editor News Letter and Michael Munnelly, Karro Cookstown. Picture: Steven McAuley

Basil Bayne received the Unsung Hero Award from Ben Lowry, editor News Letter, and Dr David Pattreson, AFBI. Picture: Steven McAuley

Nature Friendly Farmer of the Year wsa Stephen Alexander, of Ballyboley Dexters. Making the presentation were Michael Meharg, NFFN NI Steering committee, and Graeme Huston, editorial director, Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley.

The award for Promotiona Agricultural Initiative was presented to the Ulster Farmers Union - Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. Making the presentaiton are Lenore Rice, Wilson and Nesbitt, and Graeme Huston, Editorial Director, Farming Life. Picture: Steven McAuley

Ballyboley Dexters picked up the award for Artisan Producer of the Year. Making the presentation are Gareth Mellon from Farming Life, and Martin Walsh, site financial controller, Cranswick Country Foods. Picture: Steven McAuley

28/10/20 McAuley Multimedia.. Carl Reid and his wife Gillian, winner of the Women of Excellence award, Julie McCluggage and her Husband Iain Winner of the lifetime achievement award pictured with Editor of the News Letter Ben Lowry at the Farming Life awards night at La Mon Hotel.Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

James W Henderson, from Kilkeel, was named as the Farmer of the year. He received his award from Diane Burke, Commercial Director, Farming Life, and Richard Henderson, AbbeyAutoline. Picture: Steven McAuley