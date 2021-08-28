Vintage club annual road run

The event will take place on Saturday the 4th September, meeting at the School House in Madden at 2pm.

There will also be a threshing demonstration taking place before the Road Run at 12.45pm, weather permitting.

Everyone is very welcome to come along and participate with their vintage tractors, cars and lorries, as well as modern tractors. The club will be charging £10 per vehicle, with all funds going to the Southern Area Hospice Services.

Mark McIIrath said: “We’re delighted that we can run the event this year, it’s always a great day out for all the family.

“The route itself is approximately 14 miles and will cover the areas of Madden, Crosskeys and Keady and will take approximately one hour to complete.

“We’re encouraging people to come along to enjoy the day and to help us raise much needed funds for the local hospice.”

For more information about the Road Run please contact: Mark 07718 952 771 or Daniel 07597 311 60. There will also be details available on the Derryhennett Vintage Club Facebook page.