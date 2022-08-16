News you can trust since 1963
Vintage club gears up for annual rally day and road run

Peninsula Vintage Club will hold their annual rally day and road run next month.

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:55 am

The event will take place on Saturday 10 September at Kircubbin Sailing Club (BT22 2RP) from 11am to 4pm.

The road run will leave Kircubbin Sailing Club at 3pm.

There will be lots to see and do for all the family including stalls, a car boot sale, crafts, a ride-on tractor area for the children and static displays.

All vehicles are welcome to attend – tractors, trucks, cars and more!

This year, the club’s chosen charities are the Renal Unit at the Ulster Hospital and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.