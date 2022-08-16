Vintage club gears up for annual rally day and road run

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place on Saturday 10 September at Kircubbin Sailing Club (BT22 2RP) from 11am to 4pm.

The road run will leave Kircubbin Sailing Club at 3pm.

There will be lots to see and do for all the family including stalls, a car boot sale, crafts, a ride-on tractor area for the children and static displays.

Peninsula Vintage Club will hold their annual rally day and road run next month.

All vehicles are welcome to attend – tractors, trucks, cars and more!