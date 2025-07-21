Virtual fencing project off to good start on four Monitor Farms

The Monitor Farm Scotland virtual fencing project is well underway on four Monitor Farms, with farmers reporting positive experiences so far, despite some initial scepticism about the technology and how it would work in a commercial situation.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The four farms involved – Argyllshire, South Ayrshire, Stirlingshire and Strathspey – have 25 collars apiece from Norwegian specialist Monil and are testing them in their herds to assess the cost-benefit in a two-year project.

So far, the farms have fitted the solar-powered collars, have trained their cattle to turn away when they hear the collar’s signal for the virtual fence, and are using it to manage their grazing on the uplands and hills. The virtual fence is set using an app; the fence, individual animal location and movement, plus any escapees, are visible in the app. Fences can be moved and any breakouts managed remotely, with notifications sent when cattle don’t move for a certain period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duncan family, Stirlingshire Monitor Farmers, are using the collars on cows on their hill farm at Inveruglas, which runs to 3,000ft and is 30 miles from their home farm. Bruce Duncan says: “We have been quite impressed at being able to locate the cattle and move them remotely. Our aim is to get them to graze in areas they wouldn’t normally go to, and we are also going to see if we can use the cows and virtual fencing to tackle some areas of bracken infestation.”

Cattle wearing the GPS collars

Islay Monitor Farmer Craig Archibald says he had some initial challenges as his cows were trained on the hill, which meant there was no physical barrier to help with the process, but after cattle were trained, it has been ‘pretty good’.

“It’s working well, and I’ve been able to put the cattle on rough ground where they haven’t been before. I’ve also got sheep grazing with them.”

For Strathspey Monitor Farmer Calum Smith, virtual fencing means he can now graze his heifers in 5ha rotational paddocks on a 120ha upland hill. “We did have a mass break-out at one point, but we were able to manage it remotely and get everyone back. The system is like another set of eyes on the cattle, and it offers more reassurance and insight into cow behaviour too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the South Ayrshire Monitor Farm, cattle in the project are grazing areas of their hill which haven’t been eaten by cattle for more than 20 years. John and David Andrew believe this will improve their grazing across their 450ha of hill land at Blair.

Cattle location is shown in the App

David adds: “The collars and app make locating cattle much easier – we could spend hours looking for them in the past.”

Coll-based farmer and former Scotland rugby captain Rob Wainwright has been using the system for 18 months and discussed his experience at a Monitor Farm Gathering at the Royal Highland Show. Of the farm’s 1,800ha, only a third was usually grazed, but the collars will mean that has and will continue to change, he said.

The system had allowed them to graze cattle tightly to tackle bracken, to exclude them from environmentally sensitive or dangerous areas, and may allow them to increase cattle numbers. He added that he and his son had been continuing their multi-paddock grazing system while away at the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been managing the cattle from afar, moving them into new paddocks every day.”

Christine Cuthbertson, Monitor Farm Scotland regional advisor who is running the virtual Fencing project, said: “This is a really exciting project, and may transform the business of keeping cows in Scotland’s hills and uplands. We will be assessing the cost-benefit over the next two years and will also be reporting the positives and challenges our four Monitor Farms find with the technology.

“It was great to hear what Rob is doing as he has been using the system for a while, and it’s interesting to hear the changes the Monitor Farms are already planning to make in their businesses, only a few months into this project,” she said.

Further information:

The Monitor Farms and their virtual fencing goals:

Argyll – the Archibald family are trialling with 25 of the farm’s 225 Aberdeen Angus cows on hill land at Craigens Farm.

Their goals are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use hill ground which isn’t currently grazed by cattle in summer and potentially the shoulders of winter to make more grazing available.

Grazing hill will improve grass for sheep.

Improve biodiversity of the hill which may lead into future farm support/management schemes.

Keep herd in safe areas, i.e. away from bogs and ditches as well as any protected areas.

To rear an extra 20 calves from cows utilising previously unused grazing.

South Ayrshire – John and David Andrew are trialling on 25 of the farm’s 150 breeding cattle at their Blair hill farm.

Their goals are:

Use underused area of hill ground in summer and potentially the shoulders of winter to make more grazing available.

Ease of management when calving outside. Keep cows to one area.

Keep bull tight when running with cows.

Easier to locate cows or quickly see if there is an issue.

Potential to graze neighbouring woodland - extra grazing is always needed.

Stirlingshire – the Duncan family, trialling with 25 native-bred hill cows at Lands of Drumhead and Inveruglas.

Their key goals:

Locate cows and calves more easily.

Use to monitor cow movements to check all is well.

Keep herd in safe areas. i.e. away from walking routes, deep cervices.

Use current under-grazed areas to improve grass quality for sheep grazing.

Run bull in a defined area with cows to catch more and reduce bulling time.

Free up more time/labour to focus on production at Lands of Drumhead.

Improve personal safety (not having to search for cows).

Strathspey – the Smiths at Auchernack are trialling the technology with 13 Shorthorn x Limousin bulling heifers on a hill which requires targeted grazing for biodiversity and also on 11 heifers in-bye, potentially on species-rich grassland (an important, but undergrazed Strathspey habitat). They may put one collar on the bull with the heifers.

Their goals are:

Locate heifers on the hill more easily.

Heifers will run with the bull in a defined area, so he will potentially catch more and tighten the calving period.

Targeted grazing across the hill on different habitats.

Use to monitor cattle movements to check all is well.

Free up more grazing ground in-bye.