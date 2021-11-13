The local agriculture industry is in a period of unprecedented change, with factors ranging from new farm support schemes, to fluctuating global commodity markets, greenhouse gas targets, and post Brexit trading arrangements.

The online event, which is themed “Vision for farming – 2022 and beyond”, will involve an opening address from Minister Poots ahead of a question-and-answer session chaired by NIIAS president Campbell Tweed.

Minister Poots has led four Stormont departments since he was first elected as MLA for Lagan Valley in 1998. He has been Minister at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs since January 2020.

The event, which is sponsored by the Bank of Ireland UK, will last for one hour and will be held via Zoom. It is open to both NIIAS members and non-members free of charge.