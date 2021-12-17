Visit Derry scoops Best Local Tourist Board Award

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke joins Visit Derry’s Chairperson Michelle Simpson and Chief Executive Odhran Dunne to celebrate the organisations recent award as Best Local Tourist Board.

The awards, which were chosen by reader vote, recognises the best tourism providers and operators across the island of Ireland and internationally.

Visit Derry secured the top spot in the local tourist board category and was recognised among other award winners from Ireland including Dublin Airport, Aran Island Ferries and Galway Bay Hotel.

A key component in the award win was Visit Derry’s new state-of-the-art visitor information centre which opened in 2020.

Located beside the iconic city walls at Waterloo Place, the Visit Derry Visitor Information Centre is a vital information hub for visitors to the Walled City and North West region.

The centre offers a full range of visitor services including expert advice, digital information kiosks, interactive maps and videos, tourism literature, tickets, and gift shop.

Visit Derry also recently launched the Visit Derry Pass, an innovative integrated digital ticket. As the first-of-its-kind digital pass to be launched in Northern Ireland, the Visit Derry Pass provides visitors with access to 10 attractions and activities, making it even easier for visitors to plan a trip to the Walled City.