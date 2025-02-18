Visit the Book Clinic at Young Aspects

Book Doctor Síne Quinn with a young reader attending a Book Clinic.

COME and see the Doctor with a difference when the Book Clinic comes to Bangor Carnegie Library on Saturday, March 1, as part o f Young Aspects!

The Doctors will give each patient a unique ‘con sultation’ and a personal prescription, recommending books based on the patient’s particular interests!

Children’s Books Ireland invite parents/guardians and children to drop in for an informal consultation with one of the friendly Book Doctors, who are ready to offer the best advice for young readers.

When the Book Doctor is ready to see a patient, the consultation begins with some questions about books the young reader previously enjoyed as well as activities, movies, tv shows and video games they enjoy. This lets the Book Doctor know a little bit more about the patient so they can write a book prescription, which is a personalised list of books recommended for the individual patient.

Every patient leaves the Book Clinic with a book prescription to take to their local library or bookshop to have filled.

The clinics will run from noon-4pm on Saturday, March 1, and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic is free to attend, no booking is required.

Speaking about the event, Aspects Festival Director Patricia Hamilton said: “We are delighted that the Book Clinic will be part of Young Aspects this year. This is a fun way to inspire and introduce young readers to books they may not have come across, all tailored to their own specific interests.”

Young Aspects is presented by Ards and North Down Borough Council and will run from February 28-March 2 at various locations around Bangor.

To view the full programme visit https://aspectsfestival.com/whats-on