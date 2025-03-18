Vital farm support groups celebrated by The King at Buckingham Palace reception

His Majesty The King, Royal Founding Patron of The Royal Countryside Fund, hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate its fifteenth anniversary.

It was attended by representatives from thirty-two farm support groups from across the UK, supported by the fund, to recognise the crucial role these groups play in supporting farming families.

The reception brought together farm support groups from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, who help farmers navigate the challenges they face, offering not only practical guidance on business, farm administration, managing the consequences of climate change and succession planning, but also in addressing a wide range of well-being needs.

The Royal Countryside Fund has provided funding for many of these groups since it was founded. Last year, it awarded £250,000 in grants which enabled farm support groups to reach a further 7,425 farming families.

His Majesty King Charles III meeting with representatives from Farm Support Groups

This year marks the 15th anniversary of The Royal Countryside Fund, which was founded by HM The King in 2010 when The Prince of Wales.

The Royal Countryside Fund is the only UK-wide charity focused on the unique issues facing both farming and rural communities.

Keith Halstead, executive director of The Royal Countryside Fund said: “Since being founded by His Majesty fifteen years ago, The Royal Countryside Fund has been inspired by the dedication and resilience of farmers and the incredible organisations that support them.

“Today, we come together not only to celebrate the achievements of these farm support groups, but to reaffirm our commitment to standing by them and Britain’s farmers, whose need for their vital help and guidance is as important as ever.

“Together, through mutual support and collaboration, we are doing all we can to ensure the future of our farming families on whose back rests the economic vitality and beauty of rural Britain.”