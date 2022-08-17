Volkswagen Polo car stolen in ‘creeper style burglary’

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Best commented: “Sometime between 10pm on Monday 15 August and shortly after 7.45am on Tuesday 16 August, it was reported that a red Volkswagen Polo car, which was parked outside a property in the area, was stolen.

“It was reported that a mobile phone and a set of car keys were taken, with the vehicle still outstanding following the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 283 16/08/22.

PSNI

