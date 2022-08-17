Volkswagen Polo car stolen in ‘creeper style burglary’
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a creeper style burglary which occurred at the Church Road area of Ballynahinch, County Down.
By Joanne Knox
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 11:47 am
Detective Sergeant Best commented: “Sometime between 10pm on Monday 15 August and shortly after 7.45am on Tuesday 16 August, it was reported that a red Volkswagen Polo car, which was parked outside a property in the area, was stolen.
“It was reported that a mobile phone and a set of car keys were taken, with the vehicle still outstanding following the incident.
“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 283 16/08/22.
“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”