Vote now for Northern Ireland’s best scones

Dr Mike Johnston and Suzie Lee encourage people to get voting for their favourite scone in the Best Scones in Northern Ireland

Over 100 foodservice businesses have submitted their entries and now it is up to scone lovers across the country to vote on www.bestsconesni.com for their favourite venue.

The overall winning business will receive the Best Scones NI award, a £1,000 hospitality gift voucher of their choice to treat their staff, to recognise their resilience during lockdown.

Dr Mike Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for NI comments: “Best Scones NI is our way of supporting businesses after lockdown by keeping them on the public’s radar through online advertising and publicity that will celebrate both the scones and the local dairy products they use.

“This is the stage of the competition that offers businesses the springboard to encourage their loyal and new customers to come into their businesses and try the quality dairy-based produce that they make daily.”

Jointly funded by the EU, the campaign recognises the importance of dairy products in the foodservice industry with recipes for most scones including dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, and cheese.

Supporting the campaign is Suzie Lee, winner of Britain’s Best Cook and renowned for her Home Cook hero show featuring local produce from Northern Ireland and Europe.

Suzie shares why competitions like this mean so much to local businesses: “As a daughter of a restaurant owner, I’ve seen the long hours and stressful times of running a successful

business in the hospitality sector. Competitions like Best Scones NI offer business owners the opportunity to be celebrated by their customers and put their name on the map for making excellent produce.”