Walk Week 2025: Discover the joy of walking together

Northern Ireland’s walking community is coming together this June for Walk Week 2025 – a celebration of connection, inclusion, and the physical and mental benefits of getting outdoors.

Organised by the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs (UFRC), Walk Week runs from Saturday 2nd to Saturday 8th June 2025 and features 14 guided walks hosted by 12 affiliated walking clubs across Northern Ireland. All walks are free to attend and open to individuals of all backgrounds, ages, and people with a fair level of walking fitness.

Walk Week is part of a wider campaign to encourage more people to experience the power of walking in supportive, social settings. From forest trails and coastal paths to urban greenways and scenic hill walks, participants can explore beautiful routes while meeting new people and prioritising their health.

Bert Rima, chairperson of the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs, said: “As UFRC chairperson, I’m proud to see 12 of our affiliated walking clubs across Northern Ireland opening 14 weekly walks to bring people together from all backgrounds.

Launching Walk Week is Kate McBride and Stephen Kee who are both walk leaders of Giant Steps Walking Group

“Walking is a powerful way to boost both physical and mental wellbeing, and these events are a great opportunity for people to get involved, feel supported, and experience the many benefits of walking in a safe and inclusive environment. “We especially encourage those who may not have tried group walking before – particularly women and individuals from ethnic minority communities – to come along and take that first step. Everyone deserves to feel they belong – and they do.”

The initiative is supported by Sport NI and complements its Be Seen, Be Heard, Belong campaign to promote inclusive participation in physical activity across Northern Ireland.

Richard Archibald, Sport NI interim CEO said: “We’re delighted to support Walk Week 2025 and the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs as local walking groups across Northern Ireland open their walks to new members.

“Walking is of great benefit to both our physical and mental health, so we are encouraging everyone to take advantage of Walk Week to find their nearest walking group. With the better weather it’s a great opportunity to get out there and get active, making the most of our incredible landscape and hopefully creating some new friendships along the way.”

Jayne Evans, development officer at UFRC, added: “We’re thrilled to support walking clubs across Northern Ireland in offering people a chance to connect, get active, and experience the incredible physical and mental health benefits of walking with others.

“Whether you're a seasoned walker or just getting started, these free events are a great opportunity to meet like-minded people, discover new routes, and enjoy the social side of walking. Spaces are limited, so we encourage everyone to pre-book, take that first step, and see just how rewarding walking in a group can be.”

Walk Week 2025 is ideal for anyone looking to try walking in a group, build confidence, or take a step toward improved health in an open and friendly atmosphere.

Walk with Us - Free Club Taster Walks Across Northern Ireland! All details on the walks and now to book is available on the website: