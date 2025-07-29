Walton Lodge Farm earns Red Tractor certification for native-breed, sustainable farming in Derbyshire

Walton Lodge Farm Estate, a 360-acre working farm on the edge of the Peak District, has achieved Red Tractor certification – a hallmark of excellence in British farming, covering food safety, animal welfare, environmental care, and full traceability.

Home to native-breed Belted Galloway and Highland cattle, Dorset sheep, Berkshire pigs, chickens, and honeybees, Walton Lodge is managed with a clear ethos: farming with care for the land, livestock, and the people who enjoy its produce.

Craig Ellis, Farm Manager, said: "We’re incredibly proud to see Walton Lodge Farm achieve Red Tractor certification. Our ethos has always been about farming with care – for our animals, the land, and the people who ultimately enjoy our produce. Every steak, chop, or spoonful of honey carries the assurance that it’s been produced to the highest standards, right here on our doorstep."

The farm’s seasonal meats, eggs, and honey supply Casa Hotel’s Cocina Restaurant and Peak Edge Hotel’s Red Lion Restaurant, where they form the backbone of seasonal menus that showcase the best of Derbyshire produce.

Steve Perez, owner of Walton Lodge Farm, added: "This certification is a testament to our commitment to sustainability, traceability, and excellence. It’s important that our customers know exactly where their food comes from, and with Red Tractor’s assurance, they can do so with confidence."

Walton Lodge Farm’s Red Tractor status highlights the importance of diversified, regenerative farming in today’s agricultural landscape, showing how heritage breeds, strong environmental stewardship, and local supply chains can thrive together.