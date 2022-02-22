Want to know the nuts and bolts of community farming?
The deadline for applications for Cultivating Community Farming (CCF), an exciting new project funded by the Co-op Foundation in Northern Ireland, is drawing near.
This support programme over two years will accelerate the growth and capacity of community farming projects across the region through networking, mentoring, skills development and capacity building.
Working with 10 early-stage community farming projects, the CCF project will contribute to a flourishing community farming sector in Northern Ireland, at a time when both the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change have highlighted the importance of community access to and involvement with food, farming and nature.
Support includes one-to-one mentoring and coaching, capacity building workshops, skillshare sessions, site visits, impact assessment reports and seed funding of £2,500.
To find out more about the project and request an application form, please contact [email protected] or phone 07858 317 634.
The deadline for applications is 12 noon on 7 March.