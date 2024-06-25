Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Friday, Waringstown will play host to one of the larger gatherings of vintage/classic and customised vehicles in Northern Ireland.

The event will commence from 6pm, with charity ambassadors author, TV presenter and leading chef Ms Paula McIntyre along with Mrs Catherine McKeown, organ donation manager, officially launching the event at 7pm.

Recently appointed new charity chairperson, Rev Jim McCaughan and new vice-chair, Trevor Kinkaid, will be in attendance.

The event theme for 2024 is Jaguar and Fordson, but all makes and models of vehicles will be welcome.

Pictured ahead of the Waringstown Cavalcade on Friday, June 28. (Pic: NIKRF)

Vehicle registration points will be available on the evening to register your vehicle. Entrance fee of £10 includes a finishers award gift.

All vehicles participating must be covered by the appropriate insurance and road requirements whilst drivers must hold the appropriate licence.

All vehicles are encouraged to enter the village via the Banbridge Road, and motorbikes via the Clare Road to assembly points.

The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund (NIKRF), a charity having been founded close to the village by the late Mr Walter and Mrs Josie Kerr MBE, will roll out the annual Waringstown Cavalcade.

The NI Kidney Research Fund is proud to be Northern Ireland’s first and leading charity funding Kidney Research and the longest running charity promoting organ donation.

The NIKRF is run entirely by volunteers, spread across many support groups in the Province, working to support the charity with donations and events.

Events such as the Waringstown Cavalcade, help to fund research and for over 50 years, the charity has been honoured to have funded over one hundred scientists, doctors and nurses, all based in Northern Ireland.

