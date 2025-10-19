Warm, spicy curries are always a great way to brighten up a cold and dull day

My first job was in a restaurant in Aghadowey called McDuffs. It was in the early Eighties and it became a destination place for people to visit from all over Ireland.

Along with the usual food of the time like steaks, prawn cocktail and Black Forest gateau, they were well known for their curry. This was in a time where the only curry available came in a packet under the Vesta brand. You added water and hey presto. Joey and Margaret who owned the restaurant brought back spices they’d picked up on their travels and ground them in a mortar and pestle. To my delicate palate back then the curry tasted like fire when I first tasted it. I soon got used to the heat and became intoxicated with the combination of spice and chilli heat.

Over the years I’ve been lucky to eat in some fantastic Indian restaurants and I especially love the ones that combine fine ingredients from here with their spices and aromatics. Earlier this year I was in Dublin at a restaurant called Ananda in my role as chair of the Irish Food Writers Guild. Every year we have awards and then a chosen restaurant uses the winning food products to create dishes. We had small naan breads cooked in the tandoori oven that were stuffed with Cashel Blue cheese – so delicious. For main they served a grilled cote de boeuf steak with their masala sauce. They layer the flavours of the sauce and start it off by sizzling cumin seeds in oil. The next element is onion, followed by ginger and garlic and then spices. Stock and red wine are added and simmered before blending and passing through a sieve. It’s finished with cream and butter. There’s a bit of work in this sauce but it is SO worth it. Make a big pot of it, up to the adding of the cream and butter, and freeze what you don’t use. The sauce is great with grilled red meats or you could switch out the beef stock for vegetable and use to serve with roast or grilled vegetables. I’ve also added Ananda’s recipe for gunpowder potatoes that accompanied the beef but would be great with just about anything.

My other recipe is for a Kerala style chicken curry. You start off by making a toasted coconut masala which is a paste of desiccated coconut, aromatics, and spice. I’ve used chicken thighs in the recipe as they’re economical and tasty. Fry them, add the masala, stock and tinned tomatoes and simmer until the chicken is tender. Serve with rice or the gunpowder potatoes. Either way some warm, spicy dishes to brighten up a cold, dull day.