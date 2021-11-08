Warning to NI poultry keepers as prevention zone is introduced

Ulster Farmers’ Union have issued the warning as the migratory season increases the risk of infection.

Poultry shows in England, including the Federation Championship Show and National, have been cancelled due to the prevention zone.

UFU poultry chair, Ronnie Wells, commented: “Several cases of avian influenza have already been detected in the British Isles because of the migratory season.

“It’s vital that in response to this, all poultry keepers across Northern Ireland, whether commercial or backyard, review and heighten their biosecurity where necessary to protect their farm business and the entire sector from infection.

“Everyone needs to be vigilant of the increasing risk that comes at this time of year, with outbreaks already recorded in the Republic of Ireland and Europe.

“Only the best biosecurity will protect NI flocks throughout the coming weeks and months.

“All poultry keepers should refer to DAERA’s biosecurity self-assessment checklist to ensure they have the essential biosecurity measures in place and are maintaining them regularly – this is critical. Everyone now has the opportunity to protect their flock and income and they must do so urgently.”

Bird keepers are to remain vigilant and to keep a close eye on flocks for AI symptoms.

Any suspicion of disease or increased mortality should be reported to their vet or local divisional veterinary office immediately.