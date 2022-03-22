Watch as assembly candidate demonstrates ‘what to do if you see a sheep on its back’

Emma, an Independent candidate for Fermanagh & South Tyrone in May’s upcoming elections, said this is just ‘one of the many lessons she has learnt since moving to Fermanagh’.

Sharing the video with her followers, she penned: “Spotted a sheep in distress on my way home this afternoon.

“Sheep falling on their backs happens a lot around this time of year — and can be fatal.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent assembly candidate, Emma DeSouza. Image: Twitter/Emma DeSouza

“Don’t be afraid to step in and help.

“Always here to serve (all members!) of the community in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.”

The assembly candidate added: “It’s good to stick around for a few minutes afterwards, as sometimes they will fall right back over, if this happens you just have to hold them upright in place for a couple of minutes.”

“Once you know, you can’t not intervene,” she told one of her followers.

Emma is keen to share her video as she wants to “raise awareness of this being a really common issue at this time of year - a combination of being heavily pregnant and having heavy fleeces”.