Watch as Ballycastle and District Horse Ploughing Match announces its return

The Covid-19 pandemic meant the popular ploughing match was cancelled for two years, but it is back for 2022.

The event will be held on St. Patrick’s Day (17 March) at a field kindly donated by James Black jnr on the Cushendall Road, near its junction with Careymill Road. The location will be signposted on the day.

The event, which is over 100 years old, is believed to be the only all horse ploughing match still being held in Ireland.

Seamus McMullan and Claire Lynn at the St. Patrick's Day horse Ploughing match held at Ballycastle. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Martin Gillan, of Losset, has a cup dating back to the 1870s that was awarded for the swing class.

Nowadays, ploughing with horses is thought of as a sport or a pastime, but in bygone days it was an important ‘shop window’ for those taking part.

Ploughmen could showcase their skills in the hope of a good hire at the hiring fair, horse breeders showed off their good steady horses and plough makers naturally demonstrated the capabilities of their ploughs.

The Ballycastle match has drawn competitors from all over Ireland and beyond, including Scotland and England.

Hugh McCaughan and Claire Lynn getting ready with Susie for the Horse Ploughing Match in Ballycastle on St. Patrick's Day. PICTURE: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Indeed, British champion Jim Elliott ploughed at Ballycastle in recent years.

Keeping the tradition of ploughing with horses alive today involves a tremendous effort by participants.

In the days when horses were used daily on the farm, the ploughman just had to concentrate on the ploughing

However, in today’s world, horses have to be schooled and in good condition ahead of matches and, with less land being used for arable farming, finding somewhere to practice can be difficult.

When the season ends, horses still have to be tended to for the rest of the year - they can’t be parked in the shed like a tractor!

With this in mind, the society appreciates everyone who goes along and takes part, especially those who travel considerable distances.

If you have horses and a plough, you are more than welcome to take part.

If not, you are still welcome to go along and spectate - watching man, beast and machine working in harmony is a truly magnificent sight.