Pumpkins can be eaten by lots of the animals as they contain fibre and beneficial nutrients.

Hilo, the gibbon, wasted no time in exploring his haunted house which was filled with kale, nuts and raisins and apples, while the meerkats enjoyed their pumpkins which were filled with tasty meal worms.

The pumpkins and boxes aren't just a seasonal treat for the animals at the zoo. Providing items that they don't regularly receive helps to physically and mentally stimulate the animals. This type of enrichment is used to help keep the animals happy and healthy as it encourages natural behaviour and provides stimulation.

This Halloween, ‘trick or treat’ yourself to fiendish fun at Boo at the Zoo.

On Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 October, you and your little witches and wizards can enjoy a weekend of mischievous merriment for all the family, with a range of eerie activities including pumpkin decorating, face painting and slime making!

You can even watch the zoo animals tuck into pumpkin activities of their own as they enjoy some hall-zoo-ween enrichment at feeding times!

With 55 acres of beautiful scenery, they have plenty of space to safely enjoy your day.

The zoo is open every day from 10am – 4pm with last admission at 2.30pm.

Online booking recommended. There is no additional charge for any of the activities. Normal admission applies.

For further information and to purchase tickets visit the Belfast Zoo website www.belfastzoo.co.uk

Belfast Zoo gibbon Hilo enjoyed his haunted house.

The elephants eat their pumpkins whole.