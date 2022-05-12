Watch as Farm Families Health Checks team launch their brand new unit at Balmoral Show

This innovative and vital service – which is celebrating 10 years on the road - offers a means for farmers, farming families and rural communities to access health checks from a portable clinic.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and Health Minister Robin Swann visited the new state-of-the-art vehicle, provided by investment of £95,000 from DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) programme.

The FFHCP provides a comprehensive physical and mental health screening and advice service to farmers who visit the 28 livestock markets throughout Northern Ireland.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots and Health Minister Robin Swann announce the delivery of new Farm Family Health Check Programme vehicle at Balmoral Show. Also pictured are Farm Family Health Check staff - Front Christina Faulkner and back L-R Helen McCauley, Moyra McMaster and Eileen Irwin.

The same services are also provided at selected agri-food events and at community based events in rural areas.

DAERA Minister, Edwin Poots, commented: “The Farm Family Health Check Programme continues to go from strength to strength.

“FFHCP is a successful example of effectively using farmers’ marts and local community infrastructure to promote and deliver a service that is accessible and appropriate to the specific health and social wellbeing needs of the farming community.

“I’m delighted to have been able to support the purchase of the new vehicle for the FFHCP through my Department’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) programme budget.

“Having the new vehicle in place will go a long way to securing the sustainability of the service for many years to come.”

Health Minister Robin Swann joined with Minister Poots at the Balmoral Show to view the new vehicle.

He commented: “This innovative and well-designed programme offers clear evidence of collaborative partnership working between Executive Departments, Health and Social Care Trusts, the community and voluntary sector, as well as regional sporting organisations all coming together to ensure the FFHCP is supporting farm families, including those who are more vulnerable and isolated farmers.

“Each health check includes measurements of an individual’s blood pressure, weight, cholesterol, diabetes risk and a mental health assessment.

At the conclusion of the check, the nurse will offer tailored lifestyle advice based on the person’s needs, which can include being advised to see their GP or referred to other agencies as appropriate.”

The mobile unit travels right across Northern Ireland, visiting agricultural shows, community events, livestock markets, agri businesses and various other rural settings.

At the unit, you can avail of on-the-spot health checks, including blood pressure monitoring, BMI checks, cholesterol checks and screening for diabetes.

You can also find out more about various health issues, with onward referral to local support services as required.

The new unit will continue to provide the same range of convenient services in a more modern and comfortable environment.

There will be screens outside the unit sharing a range of promotional videos, with lots of helpful health tips for you and your family.

Meanwhile, inside the new unit, will be two rooms for screening.

The farming community often work long and anti-social hours, which can make it difficult to find time to visit a GP at a time that suits.

This service means you can pop in while you go about your daily farming business (in your wellies!) – be it at the mart, or at a show.

The programme has partnered with the UFU, Rural Support, HSENI, YFCU, GAA, Rural community Networks, the Southern Rural Health Partnership and the Rural Chaplain to provide this important service far and wide.

The team are excited to be back at the Balmoral Show, where they are providing health checks to visitors.

There is no appointment needed, just turn up at the unit during your visit to the show to receive your health check, or to discuss any other health issues you may have.