The much-respected farming figure from Annaclone, near Banbridge in County Down, was accompanied to the gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza Belfast by his family, including proud wife Bernie.

Mr O’Hare began his business back in 1962 with just one tractor. Through sheer determination and a lot of hard work, he has made it the successful operation it is today.

While continuing to build on the success of his world renowned contracting business, Mr O’Hare has found time to raise money for many worthy causes over the years.

Agricultural contractor John Dan O'Hare received the Lifetime Achievement award at the Farming Life Awards 2022 held on Wednesday 5 October.

One such fundraising event attracted thousands of people from all over, including Europe, who came to view the vast selection of machinery, old and new, during an open day at his yard.