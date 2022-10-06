News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Watch as John Dan O'Hare receives Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Farming Life awards

Well-known agricultural contractor, John Dan O’Hare, received the Lifetime Achievement accolade at Wednesday night’s Farming Life Awards 2022.

By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:31 pm - 1 min read

The much-respected farming figure from Annaclone, near Banbridge in County Down, was accompanied to the gala dinner at the Crowne Plaza Belfast by his family, including proud wife Bernie.

Mr O’Hare began his business back in 1962 with just one tractor. Through sheer determination and a lot of hard work, he has made it the successful operation it is today.

While continuing to build on the success of his world renowned contracting business, Mr O’Hare has found time to raise money for many worthy causes over the years.

Agricultural contractor John Dan O'Hare received the Lifetime Achievement award at the Farming Life Awards 2022 held on Wednesday 5 October.

Most Popular

One such fundraising event attracted thousands of people from all over, including Europe, who came to view the vast selection of machinery, old and new, during an open day at his yard.

This event raised a staggering £40,000 for four local charities, including the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Read More

Read More
In Pictures: Winners from the Farming Life Awards 2022
BanbridgeEurope