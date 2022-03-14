Watch as three generations of the Best family prepare for Balmoral in new TV show

With 140 agricultural shows across Ireland, this scene is hugely popular with competitors and spectators alike.

Every year, thousands of people undertake months of preparation before travelling the country to take part in various competitions each weekend.

Viewers will go along with them, taking in the competitions, meeting the characters, the animals and those who have the difficult task of judging the classes.

Throughout 2021, Beidh Aonach Amárach cameras and crews have been capturing the stories of the people of all ages and backgrounds who vie for the top spots in an amazing range of competitions. Competitors give their all to be ‘best in show’ - from cattle to cakes, sheep-shearing to basket weaving, showjumping to new technology, not forgetting the best vegetables, dog agility, art and craft.

The series travels to shows throughout the country, including a pedigree sheep show in Wicklow, a dog show in Co. Mayo, Balmoral Show and the Kilmacanogue Horse show.

Viewers will learn about the Connemara Pony show scene and follow the organisers and competitors of the Mín na Croise ‘Virtual’ Show.

In Gilford, County Down, former international rugby player, Rory Best, gives an insight into preparing the family’s pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle for the ring ahead of Balmoral Show.

Padhraic Ó Culáin - Seó Capaillíní Chonamara

This is a lively, perceptive and entertaining lightly formatted factual entertainment series about show people – their remarkable personalities, talents, brains, rivalries, trade secrets, skills and stories.

What does it take to be a prize winner? To be the best?

Travelling to the most beautiful parts of the island, the series captures breathtaking footage, with beautifully directed sequences to set the scene, mood and, ultimately, take the viewer into the world of the rosette winners.

They learn that showing - be it animal or vegetable, can be a family tradition.

Caitlín Nic Aoidh and Muirígh, Charlestown, Co. Mayo

The families look at their long association with this world – where they won their first rosette, where in the world they have travelled to in their pursuit of the red ribbon, how they have progressed - or not - as the case may be.

Family’s share archives and photographs of their achievements.

Beidh Aonach Amárach has always been about people – their passions and talent.

The show is made by independent production company, Strident Media, with support from Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, for BBC Gaeilge and TG4.

Sean Doohan - Mín na Croise

Beidh Aonach Amárach was produced and directed by Bernadette Morris and was executive produced by Mairéad Ní Nuadháin and Kelda Crawford-McCann for Strident Media; Áine Walsh for Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcasting Fund; Deirbhile Ní Churraighín for TG4 and Karen Kirby for BBC NI.