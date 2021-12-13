WATCH: Christmas display raising money for Air Ambulance NI

The Colhoun and Jamieson families have joined forces with Cappagh Young Farmers’ Club to put together a seasonal spectacular, five miles outside of Omagh, as you head towards Gortin.

Kingarrow and Dunmullan have been lit up once again, with some familiar faces made out of tyres – Santa, Mrs Claus, Elves, the Grinch and a snowman family, as well as Cappagh YFC’s superb Christmas tree.

The lights are on from 5pm to 10pm each evening throughout December.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All donations are greatly appreciated for the wonderful charity which relies on public support to remain in the air.

There is a donation bucket located on the Kingarrow Road, beside Mrs Claus.

Last year festive team raised a superb £2,200 and are hoping to exceed that total this year!

Visitors can enjoy taking some selfies with the Christmas themed tyres.

A Just Giving page will be set up shortly for donations.