This is the Diddly Squat duo’s first podcast interview together. In the episode, Jeremy and Kaleb discuss the time David Cameron "blew up" Jeremy's tractor, and how staggeringly “difficult” farming is.It's a really entertaining podcast episode full of funny anecdotes.

Performance People is a weekly podcast hosted by Ben Ainslie and his broadcaster wife Georgie Ainslie, where together they chat to a successful partnership from the worlds of sport, entertainment, politics and business, teasing out the true stories behind the highs and lows of their guests' remarkable careers.

