Watch: Fun, laughter and plenty of prizes during day one of Balmoral Show 2022

The Balmoral Show may be over for 2022, but there are still lots of highlights from Northern Ireland’s largest agri-food event to sit back and enjoy.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 16th May 2022, 5:42 pm

Principal sponsor, Ulster Bank, captured plenty of fun and an array of prize winners over the course of the four days.

There is plenty to put a smile on your face from Ulster Bank’s day one video (above).

With a scaled back show held last September, visitors were delighted to be back at Balmoral in its traditional May slot, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

