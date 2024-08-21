Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Earlier this year, Northern Ireland’s third best-selling sausages, Hafner’s, launched a cookery competition to find amateur cooks with the tastiest and most original recipes that feature the humble sausage.

And following a battle at Belfast Cookery School between Banbridge woman, Laura Rooney and Belfast man, Gerry McDonald, who were chosen as finalist by judges, one competitor’s bangers won the day.

Mandy Campbell, Hafner’s Sausages, said: “Our final two didn’t make life easy for our judges who were chef supremo and owner of Belfast Cookery School, Ian Hunter, funnyman and sausage lover, Ciaran Bartlett and radio personality, Carolyn Stewart.

“Laura and Gerry were so committed to making their dishes the best they could be and I would like to congratulate them both for their dedication and professionalism. Laura won the day with her tasty dish of Honey and garlic Thai pork cakes with chilli vermicelli noodles. Everyone agreed that the marriage of flavours and original use of sausages made for a great meal and every mouthful was a delight.

“Gerry’s dish, Korean Fried Hafner’s, consisted of a bao bun, with Hafner’s sausages tossed in sticky Korean BBQ sauce garnished with sesame seeds, pickled red onion and scallions. It was a close thing, but he just missed out on the top spot.”

Laura was crowned Hafner’s Mastercook 2024 and walked away with a sizzling £500 cash prize.

Laura Rooney, Hafner’s Mastercook 2024, said: “My friends, family and followers of my Snapchat ‘The Little Magic Ball Queen’, know that I am a huge fan of Hafner’s Sausages, so the pressure was on before I started cooking. At home, we only use Hafner’s Sausages, I absolutely love them. You can have them at breakfast, for lunch, dinner and a snack – they’re a humble food but very versatile.

“The dish I made was, ‘Honey and garlic Thai pork cakes with chilli vermicelli noodles’ and the judges just loved them. I put a lot of thought into the dish and to see Ian, Ciaran and Carolyn tuck into a plate of food that I prepared was so satisfying.

“Together with my partner, I am opening a new hot chocolate café in Banbridge, The Little Magic Ball Company, so I’ll use the £500 winner’s prize to help with that.”

Gerry McDonald, Hafner’s Mastercook runner up, said: “I had such an amazing time competing in the competition and it was lovely to get feedback on my dish from the judges. Congratulations to Laura who created a lovely plate of food using my favourite sausages, Hafner’s.”

Mandy concluded: “Well done again to Gerry and to Hafner’s Mastercook 2024, Laura Rooney. We are lucky at Hafner’s Sausages to be so loved by people in Northern Ireland and look out for next year’s competition, you never know, it might be your recipe we’re tasting next time.”

For more information on Hafner’s Sausages visit www.mallonfoods.com/hafners-sausages/.