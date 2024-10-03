Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A farm in Ayrshire is leading the charge against Big Dairy’s stranglehold on the sector as it launches a crowdfunding campaign to raise £300k to build a state-of-the-art, zero-waste dairy facility.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having already achieved planning permission, the investment will allow Mossgiel Farm in Mauchline, where Robert Burns ploughed the fields and wrote many of his most famous verses, to double its production capacity – making organic, ethical and sustainable milk more accessible to more people.

The crowdfunding campaign is a key component of a broader £900,000 investment initiative that Bryce aims to secure through private investors and financial institutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryce Cunningham, owner of Mossgiel Farm, the first UK dairy to ditch single use plastics, said: “We’re not afraid to challenge societal norms, just like Rabbie himself. Mossgiel is the antidote to a broken system – industrial dairy is giving real milk a bad name and work is needed to repair it.

Mossgiel Organic Farm, Mauchline, East Ayrshire. Bryce Cunningham, farmer and owner of Mossgiel Organic Farm near Mauchline is pictured in a field with some of his herd of Ayrshire cows. (Pic: Colin Mearns)

“For far too long, small farmers have been driven out of business as Big Dairy squeezes margins, drives down prices, and devalues milk through over processing and commoditization.

“I can’t sit idly by and let an industry I love, that has been our family’s livelihood for generations, be destroyed. The conditions created by Big Dairy and some supermarkets have a negative impact on the environment and cows themselves. There’s a better way, a way that prioritises sustainability, animal welfare, and transparency over profit, and Scottish dairy can be at the sharp end of it.”

While he grew up on the farm, Cunningham originally went down another path, choosing a career as an engineer for Mercedes Benz. However, he returned home nine years ago following his dad’s death from cancer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within his first year at the helm, with the going rate for milk just 9.6p per litre, the firm lost more than £100,000. However, by choosing to do things differently, Cunningham has built the farm back from the ground up, transforming it into a thriving business with £2 million turnover, achieving 30% year-over-year growth. It now delivers 1.5m litres of organic milk annually.

Mossgiel Organic Farm, Mauchline, East Ayrshire. Bryce Cunningham, farmer and owner of Mossgiel Organic Farm near Mauchline is pictured 3rd from right with colleagues. They are from left- Andrew McKellar, Ruth Leask, Kehinde Fasusi, Bryce Cunningham, Robyn Cunningham and Elizabeth Matthewson. (Pic: Colin Mearns)

He’s done this by blending tradition with cutting-edge practices to create a sustainable, ethical, and scalable model for the future of dairy.

Animal welfare and environmental sustainability are at the heart of the firm’s operations. Whereas typical calves are separated from their dam (mother) shortly after birth, Mossgiel allows cows to raise their calves naturally on their own farm. Meanwhile, they’ve eliminated single-use plastics across the supply chain, bringing glass bottles back into fashion whilst also working with other farmers in a co-operative – the ‘Organic Herd’ co-op -- because they want to share their mission with others, instead of just adding more and more cows to their own farm.

The fully-organic farm has become the go-to for artisan cafes and grocery shops across the West of Scotland and beyond, as well as East Ayrshire schools, thanks not only to its ESG credentials, but also its taste – the firm has pioneered a low-temperature milk brewing process, designed to locks in the milk’s natural flavour and nutrients, offering a superior product that tastes fresher than conventional supermarket milk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as being squeezed by Big Dairy, the firm has also taken on the booming beast of oat ‘milk’, which has grown in recent years as consumers opt for products produced by company who exhibit ethical, sustainable practices – a recent YouGov survey showed 21% of Britons are willing to invest more in products that favour sustainability.

Mossgiel Organic Farm, Mauchline, East Ayrshire. (Pic: Colin Mearns)

Earlier this year, despite the invitation receiving 26m views, Cunningham was the only dairy representative to respond to the leading oat milk company's call for a ‘Big Dairy Executive’ to join them in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) event on Reddit.

Following the debate, Oatly’s Caroline Reid said: “Whilst an oat drink company and a cow’s milk company might not agree on everything, there is one thing we do agree on – Big Dairy and our food system need to change.”

The crowdfunder, which launches today, will enable the farm to double its production capacity with a state-of-the-art zero-waste dairy facility, grow into the London market – where there’s increasing unmet appetite for the sustainable dairy’s products – and achieve coveted SALSA accreditation, which helps local and regional food and drink producers supply their products to national and regional buyers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cunningham was recently accepted onto the Hunter Foundation’s prestigious Scale Up programme, set up by legendary Scots businessman Sir Tom Hunter, designed to support Scottish entrepreneurs to build world class, scalable businesses, and in doing so, eradicate poverty in Scotland.

Mossgiel Organic Farm, Mauchline, East Ayrshire. Bryce Cunningham, farmer and owner of Mossgiel Organic Farm near Mauchline is pictured in a field with some of his herd of Ayrshire cows. (Pic: Colin Mearns)

Ross Paton, Chair Scottish Organic Milk Producers has praised Mossgiel’s “dynamic leadership in the organic sector.”

He said: “ All our milk buyers are vital to our future, Mossgiel however-as the principal exclusively Organic brand- encourage us to have faith in the future and confidence in what we do.

“We would encourage anyone with an interest in the Organic Sector- not just Dairy– to support Bryce Cunningham and Mossgiel in their efforts to consolidate and expand their operations. We are particularly pleased to be associated with Mossgiel and their dynamic leadership in the Organic sector.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bryce (37) added: “The appetite is there – our success shows that. Our products are in high demand, but our capacity is limited. We want to meet the moment and give people the ethical, organic milk they are crying out for.

“We’ve got nothing to hide. Intensive farming is detrimental to the environment, while our methods actively restore ecosystems, helping to restore soil health and sequester carbon.

“Mossgiel Farm is crowdfunding because our farm is for the people, and we want to get more people to join our herd. We want to give people the chance to be part of the moo-vement against big dairy, and to reshape the future of farming in Scotland and beyond. We can transform dairy into a solution rather than a problem.”

To find out more about Mossgiel Farm’s crowdfunding campaign, visit Crowdcube.