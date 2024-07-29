Watch: In pictures – Photographs from the Temple District and Classic Club rally
The Temple District and Classic Club rally took place last Thursday (25th July 2024).
This year, the club returned to the Temple Golf Club to host the 31st edition of the ever-popular vintage and classic car, tractor and motorbike rally, in support of the chosen charity, NI Hospice.
Those taking part in the rally arrived on site from 5pm. ahead of the road run which began at 7.30pm.
In attendance at the rally was Moto3 World Champion and current Bennetts British Superbike Championship front-runner, Danny Kent. The rider from Tetbury was present alongside his McAMS Racing Yamaha R1 Superbike, ready to meet the public for photographs and autograph signings.
Pictures courtesy of The Temple District and Classic Club.
