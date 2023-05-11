The weather continued to be hit and miss between the showers but that hasn't stopped show-goers from turning out in droves.

Judging continues apace in all the livestock classes, the cattle and sheep fields being exceptionally popular.

The biggest agricultural show in Northern Ireland at Balmoral Park, Lisburn, got underway yesterday, and will deliver a packed programme of livestock classes and events across the four days.

The first day at this year's Balmoral Show has seen a busy start, despite the off and on rain showers

Farming Life’s Joanne Knox was on hand to capture some early video footage from the show.