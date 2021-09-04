WATCH: Letting of steam at Shane’s Castle

Ahead of the event rally director, Walter McNeill, said: “We are delighted to get the go ahead to run the Rally and we already have a great line-up of exhibits confirmed.

“The biggest and best vintage event in Northern Ireland, the Steam Rally is a day for all the family, young and old. There will be hundreds of steam and vintage engines on display and in action, together with tractors, cars and commercial vehicles, stationary engines, agricultural and commercial machinery, from threshers and balers to stonebreakers and timber saws.”