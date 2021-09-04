WATCH: Letting of steam at Shane’s Castle

Last weekend steam and vintage enthusiasts from across Northern Ireland and further afield flocked to Shane’s Castle for the May Steam Rally - except in August!

By Darryl Armitage
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 12:00 pm
One of the fine tractors which was on display at the Steam Rally held at Shane's Castle last weekend. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Ahead of the event rally director, Walter McNeill, said: “We are delighted to get the go ahead to run the Rally and we already have a great line-up of exhibits confirmed.

“The biggest and best vintage event in Northern Ireland, the Steam Rally is a day for all the family, young and old. There will be hundreds of steam and vintage engines on display and in action, together with tractors, cars and commercial vehicles, stationary engines, agricultural and commercial machinery, from threshers and balers to stonebreakers and timber saws.”

The steam engine Lorna Doone makes her way at the Steam Rally held at Shane's Castle last weekend. Picture: Darryl Armitage
David Johnston, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, William Carlisle, Ballynahinch, Co Down, and Sammy Neill, Randalstown, Co Antrim, at the Steam Rally held at Shane's Castle last weekend. Picture: Darryl Armitage
Some of the vintage cars and vehicles which were on display at the Steam Rally held at Shane's Castle last weekend. Picture: Darryl Armitage