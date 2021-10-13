Watch: Meet some of the top farmers who are supplying White’s Oats

As it marks the end of another successful year of oat growing, White’s remains steadfast in its commitment to producing the best quality oats whilst marrying consumers concerns around provenance, environment, and sustainability.

In the early days farmers from across Ireland would bring their oats to the mill in Tandragee and White’s is proud to say that a local supply chain is still firmly embedded in the company where it has developed a strong and reliable network of growers – with all conventional oats (non-organic), grown within a 60-mile radius of the mill. This includes Simon Best from Acton Farm in Poyntzpass, who has been an oat grower for White’s for over 20 years.

The network includes 35 Northern Ireland arable growers and 35 growers from the Republic of Ireland, and 35 organic farmers in the UK. White’s works in partnership with its growers, scaling its sustainability business.

Sean Kane

White’s is committed to increasing its oat production in partnership with local growers in Northern Ireland.

A partnership approach is integral to supporting White’s sustainable sourcing model, ensuring a fully traceable grain supply, driving on farm yield improvements, and promoting the positive environmental credentials of oats. In early 2021 White’s Oats appointed Steven McAllister to the role of Agri Supply Chain Assistant to help support and develop White’s local supply chain.

Ensuring continued collaboration between White’s and its growers Steven will drive forward White’s commitment in its supply chain from farm to mill. Dedication, passion, and a commitment to growing superior oats that not only offer great taste, but also take care of the land and countryside are what make White’s Oats unique.

Its best-in-class track record has resulted in 53 Great Taste Awards from the Guild of Fine Food and awarded the best breakfast cereal for its Organic Oats in the UK’s Quality Food Awards in 2019.

Simon Best- Acton Farm, Poyntzpass

White’s, who supplies its range of porridge oats and oat breakfast cereals into retailers across Ireland, UK and into many export markets, is well placed to meet growing consumer demand for a more sustainable diet. Consumers are increasingly focused on ensuring that healthy plant-based foods are part of their daily diet. This increased awareness among consumers on the benefits of a healthy and sustainable diet has fuelled demand for oats, which are rich in antioxidants and soluble fibre, help lower cholesterol levels and even help maintain weight-loss owing to their low GI properties.

Product innovation and a response to consumer trends are key to White’s success, highlighted last year with the launch of its new low-sugar granola.

White’s provides a wide range of oat products from its renowned Speedicook Porridge Oats, instant oats, granolas, and toasted oats as well as championing the development of the organic sector within the industry; catering for all life choices and taking pride in being an industry leader in a growing health-conscious market.

World Porridge Day on Sunday 10th October is an excellent opportunity to celebrate all that is great about oats being part of your daily diet.

James Mc Clelland (Limavady)

Whether your preference is savoury or sweet, White’s has lots of healthy and nourishing recipes to help you get the most from your oats. Check out White’s tasty recipes at www.whitesoats.co.uk/recipes

If you are interested in growing oats, White’s would like to hear from you.

For more information and to view products and oat-inspired recipes visit www.whiteoats.co.uk.