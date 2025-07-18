Watch: More tractors arriving for Peninsula Vintage Club’s annual road run
Peninsula Vintage Club held their annual road run on Sunday, July 13th.
There was a superb turnout of tractors, both young and vintage, as well as cars and motorbikes from bygone days.
Darryl Armitage was on hand to capture some videos from the event.
